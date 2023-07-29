Globalstar, Inc. Earnings Release and Call Notice

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) will announce its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 before the market opens. The release will be available over the wire and from the Globalstar, Inc. website at www.globalstar.com. The Company will also conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss these results. Details are as follows:





Earnings Call: The earnings call will be available via webcast from the following link. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/69gz3m5f If you would like to participate in the live question and answer session following the Company’s conference call, please dial 1 (800) 715-9871 (US and Canada), 1 (646) 307-1963 (International) and use the participant pass code 9019515. Audio Replay: For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, delivering key operational data, and saving lives – from any location – for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53/n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

[email protected]