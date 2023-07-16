GMAC Intelligence Goes Big with BrainChip Partnership

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, welcomes AI/ML software company GMAC Intelligence as a partner to its Essential AI ecosystem.





The Audience Choice Award Winner at the 2023 Vision Tank Start-Up Competition, GMAC Intelligence is building a drive-through automation solution for quick-service restaurants (QSRs). The application, QSRBot 247, revolutionizes the fast-food ordering experience by delivering a fully automated system using vision and voice that will accurately take orders in a more human and intuitive interface, as well as fulfill, deliver, and manage payment seamlessly and automatically. It enhances the experience by identifying loyal customers, learning their preferences to help personalization and satisfaction.

GMAC Intelligence’s partnership with BrainChip includes validating the building blocks of efficient facial, vehicular and voice recognition for next-generation quick-service restaurant applications through the implementation of BrainChip’s first-to-market, fully digital neuromorphic Akida™ technology.

Akida’s fully customizable, event-based AI neural processor provides the scalable architecture and small footprint required to boost efficiency by orders of magnitude. Greater AI performance at the Edge, untethered from the cloud, is a key enabler for the growth of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market that is expected to be over a trillion dollars by 2030.

“With the introduction of QSRBot 247, we are revolutionizing next-generation, quick-service applications,” said Amit Mate, Founder & CEO of GMAC Intelligence. “In partnering with BrainChip, we are establishing a pathway to deploying Akida-based solutions that incorporate added device security and privacy while utilizing very low power in a small footprint to expand the capabilities of our technology.”

“We continue to add next-generation technology companies to our partnership program, building our framework to support the next wave of intelligent computing,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystems & Partnerships at BrainChip. “GMAC Intelligence has developed an application that will shape the future for efficiency and accuracy at quick-service restaurants. As they evolve their applications, Akida will be positioned to support their growth.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

