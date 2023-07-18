Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. Activates the Connector by Sharechest to Attract Investors

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2023) – Sharechest is pleased to announce the recent activation of the Sharechest Connector on Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GCC) (OTC Pink: GCCFF) website. The Sharechest Connector captures potential investor interest to facilitate impactful company and investor relationships.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with high-grade targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine project which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development. Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz mine have recorded production in excess of 2.6 million ounces of gold up to 1933 (Hall, 1986) and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo’s Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Property includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities and produced 2,048 tonnes grading 3.14 g/t Au and 4.18 g/t Ag in 1932 and 1939, with an additional 217 tonnes of unknown grade reported in 1878 (BC Minfile, 2021). Hixon Creek, which dissects the Hixon Gold claims, is a placer creek which has seen limited, small-scale placer production since the mid 1860’s. From Ministry of Mines Reports prior to 1945, estimates of up to $2,000,000 worth of placer gold was mined from Hixon Creek.

Together with Golden Cariboo Resources, embark on this exciting journey to unlock riches and create lasting value for shareholders. Join them as your trusted partner in prosperity.

To learn more about Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. Or if you have interest in participating in the recently announced financing visit: https://goldencariboo.com

