Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Deploys PlatoAi across GBA’s Opensource Intelligence Platform (OSINT)

Washington, D.C., Jul 6, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Government Blockchain Association (GBA) announced the successful deployment of PlatoAi’s Ai Powered Web3 Intelligence inside the GBA Members Site. The result of this successful deployment stemmed from a strategic partnership between the two companies with a collective vision and deep commitment towards driving commercial adoption, standards and regulatory compliance of global government blockchain initiatives.

Through this deployment GBA’s community will immediately benefit by accessing the latest premium intelligence across 36 Market Verticals including Ai, Digital Assets, Regulatory Initiatives, Web3, NFT’s, CyberSecurity, ESG and Carbon Offsets. All content is accessible across 33 Languages including; Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Parsi, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Vietnamese.

“The GBA is all about driving authentic connectivity that our global initiatives support. Plato’s expertise in this area is an invaluable resource for accelerating our plans for 2023 and beyond. We are excited to take part in building what we believe will deliver high value to our community and beyond,” said Gerard Dache, GBAs Founder and Executive Director.

“We are excited to continue our support for the GBA and its growing community of thought leaders and see a perfect fit for our Ai capabilities across driving intelligence and awareness of GBA’s global initiatives. Driving authentic engagement and insights around the intelligence our engine produces was a driving force behind the integration into,” said Bryan Feinberg, Plato’s Founder and CEO.

Via the partnership, Plato’s was able to quickly integrate its intelligence engine to help GBA drive more organic growth to its web engagements. The partnership promises deep value across each company’s respective platforms and ecosystems and will leverage both Plato’s and GBA’s extensive blockchain expertise in designing innovative solutions using blockchain. GBA community members users will benefit from Plato’s Ai curation as way to both engage and educate the expanding role digital assets are playing in across the world of decentralized finance.

The GBA will be hosting “Blockchain & Infrastructure. The Rise of Ai” Conference on September 28-29, 2023 in Washington DC. More information about the conference can be accessed here: https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-infrastructure/

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is an international non-profit association focused on using blockchain technology to solve problems for government and public sector entities. GBA provides standards, education, and networking opportunities to facilitate understanding and implementation of blockchain solutions across various industries. For more information, visit https://gbaglobal.org.

Plato is an Ai powered content and syndication network that curates the latest in data intelligence across today’s most innovative market verticals. The platform is designed to provide and ultra-safe and secure environment to consume sector specific real-time data intelligence while delivering fully secured Web3 connectivity across 36 market verticals and 32 languages. Amplifi, Plato’s in-house syndication network currently syndicates content and press release’s electronically to over 2000+ Publisher websites for deep and authentic connectivity. For more information, visit https://platoai.gbaglobal.org.

