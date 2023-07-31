Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the management team will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 7 – 8.

The Gracell team is scheduled to present on August 8th at 11:00 am ET and will host investor meetings at the conference on August 7-8.

About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell”) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell and gene therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

