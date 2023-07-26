Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Outlook

  • Diluted EPS was $1.55 for the second quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.63, both exceeding the high end of guidance
  • Net income was $413 million for the second quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $811 million for the second quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance
  • System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 12.1 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the second quarter compared to the same period in 2022
  • System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 9.3 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019
  • Approved 36,000 new rooms for development during the second quarter, bringing Hilton’s development pipeline to 440,900 rooms as of June 30, 2023, representing growth of 7 percent from June 30, 2022
  • Added 14,000 rooms to Hilton’s system in the second quarter, resulting in 11,200 net additional rooms in Hilton’s system during the period
  • Repurchased 3.3 million shares of Hilton common stock during the second quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $510 million for the quarter and $1,123 million year to date through July
  • Launched a new extended-stay brand with the working title Project H3 in May 2023
  • Full year 2023 system-wide RevPAR is expected to increase between 10 percent and 12 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to 2022; full year net income is projected to be between $1,387 million and $1,422 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,975 million and $3,025 million
  • Full year 2023 capital return is projected to be between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion

Overview

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, “System-wide comparable RevPAR continued to expand throughout the quarter, experiencing growth across all of our customer segments and regions, driven by strong preference for our brands. Our top line performance yielded meaningful bottom line results, as we exceeded the high end of our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items. We continue to drive long-term growth of our global network through the launch of strategic, new brands and have already added over 60,000 rooms to our development pipeline during 2023.”

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 12.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022 due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 16.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022. For comparison to pre-pandemic results, system-wide comparable RevPAR for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 9.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 30.8 percent from the same period in 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 19.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 22.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022. For comparison to pre-pandemic results, system-wide comparable RevPAR for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 8.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 28.7 percent from the same period in 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, diluted EPS was $1.55 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.63 compared to $1.32 and $1.29, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $413 million and $811 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $367 million and $679 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, diluted EPS was $2.31 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $2.86 compared to $2.07 and $2.00, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $622 million and $1,452 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $578 million and $1,127 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Development

In the second quarter of 2023, Hilton opened 92 new hotels totaling 14,000 rooms and achieved net unit growth of 11,200 rooms. During the quarter, Hilton opened the Conrad Shenzhen, Hilton’s first luxury property in China’s technology hub, and surpassed 150,000 hotel rooms in the Asia Pacific region, which included nearly 50,000 Hampton by Hilton rooms in China. Additionally, continuing to demonstrate the value of our all-suites category, Hilton opened the 600th Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest growing brands in the industry.

Hilton added over 36,000 rooms to the development pipeline during the second quarter, and, as of June 30, 2023, Hilton’s development pipeline totaled approximately 3,060 hotels representing 440,900 rooms throughout 116 countries and territories, including 29 countries and territories where Hilton did not have any existing hotels. Additionally, of the rooms in the development pipeline, 217,000 of the rooms were under construction and 250,100 of the rooms were located outside of the U.S.

Spark by Hilton, our new premium economy brand launched in January 2023, had approximately 60 hotels in the development pipeline as of June 30, 2023. In May 2023, Hilton launched a new brand in the U.S. under the working title Project H3, an inventive, new apartment-style extended-stay brand positioned to serve the unique needs of the long-stay traveler, including the rapidly expanding workforce travel market.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, Hilton had $8.8 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding the deduction for deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.54 percent. Excluding all finance lease liabilities and other debt of Hilton’s consolidated variable interest entities, Hilton had $8.6 billion of long-term debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.53 percent and no scheduled maturities until May 2025. As of June 30, 2023, no debt amounts were outstanding under Hilton’s $2.0 billion senior secured revolving credit facility, which had an available borrowing capacity of $1,940 million after considering $60 million of outstanding letters of credit. Total cash and cash equivalents were $883 million as of June 30, 2023, including $77 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

During the second quarter of 2023, Hilton repurchased 3.3 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $470 million and an average price per share of $141.96. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, Hilton repurchased 6.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $140.94, returning $916 million of capital to shareholders. Through July 21, 2023, since the inception of Hilton’s stock repurchase program in March 2017, Hilton repurchased approximately 59.7 million shares of its common stock for approximately $5.9 billion at an average price per share of $99.03. The amount remaining under Hilton’s stock repurchase program is approximately $2.1 billion.

In June 2023, Hilton paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, for a total of $40 million, bringing total dividend payments for the year to $81 million. In July 2023, Hilton’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock to be paid on or before September 29, 2023 to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on August 25, 2023.

Outlook

Share-based metrics in Hilton’s outlook include actual share repurchases to date, but do not include the effect of potential share repurchases hereafter.

Full Year 2023

  • System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 10 percent and 12 percent compared to 2022.
  • Diluted EPS is projected to be between $5.18 and $5.31.
  • Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $5.93 and $6.06.
  • Net income is projected to be between $1,387 million and $1,422 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,975 million and $3,025 million.
  • Contract acquisition costs and capital expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by third parties, are expected to be approximately $300 million.
  • Capital return is projected to be between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion.
  • General and administrative expenses are projected to be between $390 million and $410 million.
  • Net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5 percent.

Third Quarter 2023

  • System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 4 percent and 6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Diluted EPS is projected to be between $1.49 and $1.54.
  • Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.60 and $1.65.
  • Net income is projected to be between $395 million and $409 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $790 million and $810 million.

Conference Call

Hilton will host a conference call to discuss second quarter of 2023 results on July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging on to the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting.

Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States (“U.S.”) or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 1121609. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 9297768.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the performance of Hilton’s business, future financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks inherent to the hospitality industry; macroeconomic factors beyond Hilton’s control, such as inflation, changes in interest rates, challenges due to labor shortages and supply chain disruptions and recent events affecting the financial services industry; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition for hotel guests and management and franchise contracts; risks related to doing business with third-party hotel owners; performance of Hilton’s information technology systems; growth of reservation channels outside of Hilton’s system; risks of doing business outside of the U.S.; risks associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and Hilton’s indebtedness. Additional factors that could cause Hilton’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Hilton’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in Hilton’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions

See the “Definitions” section for the definition of certain terms used within this press release, including within the schedules.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in this press release, including: net income, adjusted for special items; diluted EPS, adjusted for special items; EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA margin; net debt; and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. See the schedules to this press release, including the “Definitions” section, for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures, as well as the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 165 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on facebook.com/hiltonnewsroom, twitter.com/hiltonnewsroom, linkedin.com/company/hilton, instagram.com/hiltonnewsroom and youtube.com/hiltonnewsroom.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Comparable and Currency Neutral System-Wide Hotel Operating Statistics

Property Summary

Capital Expenditures and Contract Acquisition Costs

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Definitions

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)
   

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise and licensing fees

$

618

 

 

$

545

 

 

$

1,126

 

 

$

958

 

Base and other management fees

 

86

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

130

 

Incentive management fees

 

69

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

80

 

Owned and leased hotels

 

341

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

589

 

 

 

432

 

Other revenues

 

46

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

1,160

 

 

 

973

 

 

 

2,096

 

 

 

1,643

 

Other revenues from managed and franchised properties

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

2,857

 

 

 

2,318

 

Total revenues

 

2,660

 

 

 

2,240

 

 

 

4,953

 

 

 

3,961

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned and leased hotels

 

297

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

548

 

 

 

442

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

37

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

84

 

General and administrative

 

111

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

194

 

Other expenses

 

33

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

478

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

878

 

 

 

742

 

Other expenses from managed and franchised properties

 

1,508

 

 

 

1,231

 

 

 

2,903

 

 

 

2,252

 

Total expenses

 

1,986

 

 

 

1,642

 

 

 

3,781

 

 

 

2,994

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

674

 

 

 

598

 

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

967

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(111

)

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(189

)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions

 

(6

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

4

 

Loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(92

)

 

 

 

Other non-operating income, net

 

11

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

568

 

 

 

513

 

 

 

870

 

 

 

804

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(155

)

 

 

(146

)

 

 

(248

)

 

 

(226

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

413

 

 

 

367

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

578

 

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(2

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

2

 

Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders

$

411

 

 

$

368

 

 

$

617

 

 

$

580

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

264

 

 

 

278

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

278

 

Diluted

 

266

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

267

 

 

 

281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.56

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

2.33

 

 

$

2.09

 

Diluted

$

1.55

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.15

 

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS

BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Occupancy

 

ADR

 

RevPAR

 

2023

 

vs. 2022

 

2023

 

vs. 2022

 

2023

 

vs. 2022

Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

75.9

%

 

1.3

%

pts.

 

$

169.31

 

3.8

%

 

$

128.51

 

5.6

%

Americas (excluding U.S.)

70.7

 

 

4.2

 

 

 

 

153.60

 

15.1

 

 

 

108.66

 

22.4

 

Europe

75.4

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

 

181.74

 

19.3

 

 

 

136.96

 

26.2

 

Middle East & Africa

67.5

 

 

7.4

 

 

 

 

179.08

 

15.9

 

 

 

120.85

 

30.2

 

Asia Pacific

69.9

 

 

20.9

 

 

 

 

111.88

 

25.4

 

 

 

78.19

 

79.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brand

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

65.4

%

 

9.3

%

pts.

 

$

506.43

 

0.9

%

 

$

331.19

 

17.6

%

LXR Hotels & Resorts

48.8

 

 

3.1

 

 

 

 

488.18

 

8.2

 

 

 

238.26

 

15.6

 

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

72.8

 

 

13.6

 

 

 

 

299.71

 

14.4

 

 

 

218.27

 

40.6

 

Canopy by Hilton

72.7

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

 

227.29

 

7.1

 

 

 

165.30

 

20.0

 

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

71.7

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

 

195.61

 

7.1

 

 

 

140.29

 

20.2

 

Curio Collection by Hilton

71.6

 

 

5.8

 

 

 

 

234.39

 

2.1

 

 

 

167.80

 

11.0

 

DoubleTree by Hilton

71.1

 

 

4.4

 

 

 

 

146.30

 

6.3

 

 

 

104.09

 

13.2

 

Tapestry Collection by Hilton

72.3

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

 

183.21

 

5.6

 

 

 

132.46

 

11.0

 

Embassy Suites by Hilton

76.1

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

 

187.64

 

4.3

 

 

 

142.78

 

7.9

 

Hilton Garden Inn

74.2

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

 

151.71

 

4.8

 

 

 

112.58

 

8.8

 

Hampton by Hilton

75.8

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

 

136.08

 

3.6

 

 

 

103.13

 

8.8

 

Tru by Hilton

75.6

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

 

132.74

 

2.9

 

 

 

100.30

 

4.6

 

Homewood Suites by Hilton

81.6

 

 

(0.3

)

 

 

 

162.40

 

5.5

 

 

 

132.59

 

5.2

 

Home2 Suites by Hilton

81.9

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

145.60

 

5.0

 

 

 

119.19

 

6.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management and franchise

74.6

%

 

4.1

%

pts.

 

$

162.16

 

5.5

%

 

$

121.00

 

11.6

%

Ownership(1)

76.2

 

 

12.3

 

 

 

 

249.09

 

19.7

 

 

 

189.69

 

42.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

System-wide

74.6

%

 

4.2

%

pts.

 

$

163.47

 

5.9

%

 

$

122.02

 

12.1

%

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS 

BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT

(unaudited)
 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Occupancy

 

ADR

 

RevPAR

 

2023

 

vs. 2022

 

2023

 

vs. 2022

 

2023

 

vs. 2022

Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

72.4

%

 

3.9

%

pts.

 

$

164.74

 

6.2

%

 

$

119.20

 

12.4

%

Americas (excluding U.S.)

68.3

 

 

9.5

 

 

 

 

150.83

 

17.4

 

 

 

103.01

 

36.2

 

Europe

68.8

 

 

9.7

 

 

 

 

164.28

 

20.2

 

 

 

113.00

 

40.0

 

Middle East & Africa

70.8

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

 

177.66

 

16.8

 

 

 

125.79

 

31.2

 

Asia Pacific

67.8

 

 

22.5

 

 

 

 

113.94

 

23.6

 

 

 

77.30

 

84.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brand

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

63.6

%

 

12.5

%

pts.

 

$

532.72

 

(3.8

)%

 

$

338.85

 

19.7

%

LXR Hotels & Resorts

47.4

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

 

488.72

 

4.4

 

 

 

231.51

 

12.9

 

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

71.0

 

 

17.4

 

 

 

 

291.53

 

17.7

 

 

 

207.12

 

56.0

 

Canopy by Hilton

69.0

 

 

12.2

 

 

 

 

219.95

 

8.9

 

 

 

151.69

 

32.3

 

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

68.3

 

 

11.9

 

 

 

 

190.75

 

9.6

 

 

 

130.20

 

32.7

 

Curio Collection by Hilton

69.1

 

 

10.1

 

 

 

 

232.10

 

2.6

 

 

 

160.35

 

20.1

 

DoubleTree by Hilton

67.5

 

 

7.1

 

 

 

 

142.25

 

8.0

 

 

 

96.02

 

20.8

 

Tapestry Collection by Hilton

67.4

 

 

5.3

 

 

 

 

176.62

 

8.7

 

 

 

119.01

 

17.9

 

Embassy Suites by Hilton

72.7

 

 

6.1

 

 

 

 

182.80

 

6.2

 

 

 

132.87

 

15.9

 

Hilton Garden Inn

70.8

 

 

5.5

 

 

 

 

145.72

 

7.2

 

 

 

103.10

 

16.2

 

Hampton by Hilton

72.1

 

 

6.0

 

 

 

 

130.84

 

4.8

 

 

 

94.38

 

14.3

 

Tru by Hilton

71.8

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

 

127.72

 

4.8

 

 

 

91.68

 

10.3

 

Homewood Suites by Hilton

79.2

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

 

156.31

 

7.6

 

 

 

123.75

 

9.3

 

Home2 Suites by Hilton

79.4

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

 

141.37

 

7.0

 

 

 

112.24

 

10.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management and franchise

71.3

%

 

6.8

%

pts.

 

$

157.59

 

7.6

%

 

$

112.33

 

19.0

%

Ownership(1)

69.6

 

 

18.9

 

 

 

 

228.82

 

19.9

 

 

 

159.18

 

64.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

System-wide

71.3

%

 

7.0

%

pts.

 

$

158.62

 

7.9

%

 

$

113.02

 

19.7

%
____________

(1)

 

Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

PROPERTY SUMMARY

As of June 30, 2023
   

 

Owned / Leased(1)

 

Managed

 

Franchised

 

Total

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

12

 

4,487

 

 

 

12

 

4,487

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

3

 

422

 

 

 

3

 

422

Europe

2

 

463

 

4

 

898

 

 

 

6

 

1,361

Middle East & Africa

 

 

7

 

1,867

 

 

 

7

 

1,867

Asia Pacific

 

 

6

 

1,259

 

 

 

6

 

1,259

LXR Hotels & Resorts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

3

 

522

 

3

 

522

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

 

 

1

 

76

 

1

 

76

Europe

 

 

1

 

70

 

1

 

307

 

2

 

377

Middle East & Africa

 

 

1

 

41

 

3

 

282

 

4

 

323

Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

1

 

114

 

1

 

114

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

6

 

2,227

 

2

 

1,730

 

8

 

3,957

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

3

 

787

 

 

 

3

 

787

Europe

 

 

4

 

1,155

 

1

 

107

 

5

 

1,262

Middle East & Africa

1

 

614

 

4

 

1,689

 

 

 

5

 

2,303

Asia Pacific

1

 

164

 

24

 

7,388

 

1

 

659

 

26

 

8,211

Canopy by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

26

 

4,490

 

26

 

4,490

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

2

 

272

 

1

 

184

 

3

 

456

Europe

 

 

1

 

123

 

4

 

917

 

5

 

1,040

Middle East & Africa

 

 

1

 

200

 

 

 

1

 

200

Asia Pacific

 

 

4

 

614

 

 

 

4

 

614

Signia by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

2

 

1,814

 

 

 

2

 

1,814

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

58

 

43,910

 

189

 

59,378

 

247

 

103,288

Americas (excluding U.S.)

1

 

405

 

31

 

11,790

 

23

 

6,788

 

55

 

18,983

Europe

37

 

11,135

 

43

 

14,792

 

44

 

11,508

 

124

 

37,435

Middle East & Africa

4

 

1,705

 

39

 

13,387

 

4

 

1,738

 

47

 

16,830

Asia Pacific

5

 

2,999

 

114

 

39,527

 

9

 

3,557

 

128

 

46,083

Curio Collection by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

11

 

4,979

 

64

 

13,098

 

75

 

18,077

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

2

 

99

 

18

 

2,272

 

20

 

2,371

Europe

 

 

6

 

516

 

30

 

4,024

 

36

 

4,540

Middle East & Africa

 

 

4

 

741

 

2

 

557

 

6

 

1,298

Asia Pacific

 

 

4

 

773

 

2

 

248

 

6

 

1,021

DoubleTree by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

31

 

10,087

 

348

 

79,102

 

379

 

89,189

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

3

 

587

 

38

 

7,698

 

41

 

8,285

Europe

 

 

17

 

4,211

 

110

 

19,195

 

127

 

23,406

Middle East & Africa

 

 

19

 

5,242

 

5

 

996

 

24

 

6,238

Asia Pacific

 

 

85

 

22,592

 

8

 

2,101

 

93

 

24,693

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

PROPERTY SUMMARY (continued)

As of June 30, 2023
   

 

Owned / Leased(1)

 

Managed

 

Franchised

 

Total

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

 

Properties

 

Rooms

Tapestry Collection by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

87

 

10,512

 

87

 

10,512

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

1

 

138

 

9

 

1,122

 

10

 

1,260

Europe

 

 

 

 

9

 

524

 

9

 

524

Middle East & Africa

 

 

1

 

50

 

 

 

1

 

50

Asia Pacific

 

 

2

 

382

 

1

 

175

 

3

 

557

Embassy Suites by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

37

 

9,943

 

219

 

49,225

 

256

 

59,168

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

2

 

504

 

7

 

1,829

 

9

 

2,333

Middle East & Africa

 

 

 

 

1

 

151

 

1

 

151

Motto by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

3

 

871

 

3

 

871

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

 

 

1

 

115

 

1

 

115

Europe

 

 

 

 

1

 

108

 

1

 

108

Hilton Garden Inn

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

6

 

689

 

736

 

101,529

 

742

 

102,218

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

12

 

1,838

 

53

 

7,952

 

65

 

9,790

Europe

 

 

13

 

2,524

 

67

 

10,712

 

80

 

13,236

Middle East & Africa

 

 

17

 

3,555

 

3

 

474

 

20

 

4,029

Asia Pacific

 

 

66

 

14,151

 

9

 

1,502

 

75

 

15,653

Hampton by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

22

 

2,858

 

2,322

 

229,921

 

2,344

 

232,779

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

12

 

1,537

 

117

 

14,166

 

129

 

15,703

Europe

 

 

16

 

2,697

 

111

 

17,423

 

127

 

20,120

Middle East & Africa

 

 

5

 

1,459

 

 

 

5

 

1,459

Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

306

 

48,663

 

306

 

48,663

Tru by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

 

 

238

 

23,227

 

238

 

23,227

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

 

 

4

 

453

 

4

 

453

Homewood Suites by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

9

 

1,131

 

502

 

57,382

 

511

 

58,513

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

3

 

406

 

24

 

2,688

 

27

 

3,094

Home2 Suites by Hilton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

 

2

 

210

 

564

 

59,063

 

566

 

59,273

Americas (excluding U.S.)

 

 

 

 

9

 

952

 

9

 

952

Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

33

 

4,953

 

33

 

4,953

Other

 

 

3

 

1,322

 

6

 

1,436

 

9

 

2,758

Total hotels

51

 

17,485

 

781

 

243,940

 

6,380

 

868,776

 

7,212

 

1,130,201

Hilton Grand Vacations(2)

 

 

 

 

83

 

14,648

 

83

 

14,648

Total system

51

 

17,485

 

781

 

243,940

 

6,463

 

883,424

 

7,295

 

1,144,849

Contacts

Investor Contact
Jill Chapman

+1 703 883 1000

Media Contact
Kent Landers

+1 703 883 3246

