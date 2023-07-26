Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Outlook

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (“Hilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLT) today reported its second quarter 2023 results. Highlights include:









Diluted EPS was $1.55 for the second quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.63, both exceeding the high end of guidance

Net income was $413 million for the second quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance

Adjusted EBITDA was $811 million for the second quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 12.1 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the second quarter compared to the same period in 2022

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 9.3 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019

Approved 36,000 new rooms for development during the second quarter, bringing Hilton’s development pipeline to 440,900 rooms as of June 30, 2023, representing growth of 7 percent from June 30, 2022

Added 14,000 rooms to Hilton’s system in the second quarter, resulting in 11,200 net additional rooms in Hilton’s system during the period

Repurchased 3.3 million shares of Hilton common stock during the second quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $510 million for the quarter and $1,123 million year to date through July

Launched a new extended-stay brand with the working title Project H3 in May 2023

Full year 2023 system-wide RevPAR is expected to increase between 10 percent and 12 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to 2022; full year net income is projected to be between $1,387 million and $1,422 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,975 million and $3,025 million

Full year 2023 capital return is projected to be between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion

Overview

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, “System-wide comparable RevPAR continued to expand throughout the quarter, experiencing growth across all of our customer segments and regions, driven by strong preference for our brands. Our top line performance yielded meaningful bottom line results, as we exceeded the high end of our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items. We continue to drive long-term growth of our global network through the launch of strategic, new brands and have already added over 60,000 rooms to our development pipeline during 2023.”

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 12.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022 due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 16.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022. For comparison to pre-pandemic results, system-wide comparable RevPAR for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 9.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 30.8 percent from the same period in 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 19.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 22.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022. For comparison to pre-pandemic results, system-wide comparable RevPAR for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 8.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 28.7 percent from the same period in 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, diluted EPS was $1.55 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.63 compared to $1.32 and $1.29, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $413 million and $811 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $367 million and $679 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, diluted EPS was $2.31 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $2.86 compared to $2.07 and $2.00, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $622 million and $1,452 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $578 million and $1,127 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Development

In the second quarter of 2023, Hilton opened 92 new hotels totaling 14,000 rooms and achieved net unit growth of 11,200 rooms. During the quarter, Hilton opened the Conrad Shenzhen, Hilton’s first luxury property in China’s technology hub, and surpassed 150,000 hotel rooms in the Asia Pacific region, which included nearly 50,000 Hampton by Hilton rooms in China. Additionally, continuing to demonstrate the value of our all-suites category, Hilton opened the 600th Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest growing brands in the industry.

Hilton added over 36,000 rooms to the development pipeline during the second quarter, and, as of June 30, 2023, Hilton’s development pipeline totaled approximately 3,060 hotels representing 440,900 rooms throughout 116 countries and territories, including 29 countries and territories where Hilton did not have any existing hotels. Additionally, of the rooms in the development pipeline, 217,000 of the rooms were under construction and 250,100 of the rooms were located outside of the U.S.

Spark by Hilton, our new premium economy brand launched in January 2023, had approximately 60 hotels in the development pipeline as of June 30, 2023. In May 2023, Hilton launched a new brand in the U.S. under the working title Project H3, an inventive, new apartment-style extended-stay brand positioned to serve the unique needs of the long-stay traveler, including the rapidly expanding workforce travel market.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, Hilton had $8.8 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding the deduction for deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.54 percent. Excluding all finance lease liabilities and other debt of Hilton’s consolidated variable interest entities, Hilton had $8.6 billion of long-term debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.53 percent and no scheduled maturities until May 2025. As of June 30, 2023, no debt amounts were outstanding under Hilton’s $2.0 billion senior secured revolving credit facility, which had an available borrowing capacity of $1,940 million after considering $60 million of outstanding letters of credit. Total cash and cash equivalents were $883 million as of June 30, 2023, including $77 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

During the second quarter of 2023, Hilton repurchased 3.3 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $470 million and an average price per share of $141.96. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, Hilton repurchased 6.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $140.94, returning $916 million of capital to shareholders. Through July 21, 2023, since the inception of Hilton’s stock repurchase program in March 2017, Hilton repurchased approximately 59.7 million shares of its common stock for approximately $5.9 billion at an average price per share of $99.03. The amount remaining under Hilton’s stock repurchase program is approximately $2.1 billion.

In June 2023, Hilton paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, for a total of $40 million, bringing total dividend payments for the year to $81 million. In July 2023, Hilton’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock to be paid on or before September 29, 2023 to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on August 25, 2023.

Outlook

Share-based metrics in Hilton’s outlook include actual share repurchases to date, but do not include the effect of potential share repurchases hereafter.

Full Year 2023

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 10 percent and 12 percent compared to 2022.

Diluted EPS is projected to be between $5.18 and $5.31.

Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $5.93 and $6.06.

Net income is projected to be between $1,387 million and $1,422 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,975 million and $3,025 million.

Contract acquisition costs and capital expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by third parties, are expected to be approximately $300 million.

Capital return is projected to be between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion.

General and administrative expenses are projected to be between $390 million and $410 million.

Net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5 percent.

Third Quarter 2023

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 4 percent and 6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted EPS is projected to be between $1.49 and $1.54.

Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.60 and $1.65.

Net income is projected to be between $395 million and $409 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $790 million and $810 million.

Conference Call

Hilton will host a conference call to discuss second quarter of 2023 results on July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging on to the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting.

Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States (“U.S.”) or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 1121609. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 9297768.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the performance of Hilton’s business, future financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks inherent to the hospitality industry; macroeconomic factors beyond Hilton’s control, such as inflation, changes in interest rates, challenges due to labor shortages and supply chain disruptions and recent events affecting the financial services industry; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition for hotel guests and management and franchise contracts; risks related to doing business with third-party hotel owners; performance of Hilton’s information technology systems; growth of reservation channels outside of Hilton’s system; risks of doing business outside of the U.S.; risks associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and Hilton’s indebtedness. Additional factors that could cause Hilton’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Hilton’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in Hilton’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions

See the “Definitions” section for the definition of certain terms used within this press release, including within the schedules.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in this press release, including: net income, adjusted for special items; diluted EPS, adjusted for special items; EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA margin; net debt; and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. See the schedules to this press release, including the “Definitions” section, for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures, as well as the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 165 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on facebook.com/hiltonnewsroom, twitter.com/hiltonnewsroom, linkedin.com/company/hilton, instagram.com/hiltonnewsroom and youtube.com/hiltonnewsroom.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Comparable and Currency Neutral System-Wide Hotel Operating Statistics Property Summary Capital Expenditures and Contract Acquisition Costs Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Franchise and licensing fees $ 618 $ 545 $ 1,126 $ 958 Base and other management fees 86 75 166 130 Incentive management fees 69 46 134 80 Owned and leased hotels 341 282 589 432 Other revenues 46 25 81 43 1,160 973 2,096 1,643 Other revenues from managed and franchised properties 1,500 1,267 2,857 2,318 Total revenues 2,660 2,240 4,953 3,961 Expenses Owned and leased hotels 297 257 548 442 Depreciation and amortization 37 40 74 84 General and administrative 111 103 202 194 Other expenses 33 11 54 22 478 411 878 742 Other expenses from managed and franchised properties 1,508 1,231 2,903 2,252 Total expenses 1,986 1,642 3,781 2,994 Operating income 674 598 1,172 967 Interest expense (111 ) (99 ) (227 ) (189 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (6 ) 8 (6 ) 4 Loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate — — (92 ) — Other non-operating income, net 11 6 23 22 Income before income taxes 568 513 870 804 Income tax expense (155 ) (146 ) (248 ) (226 ) Net income 413 367 622 578 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) 1 (5 ) 2 Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders $ 411 $ 368 $ 617 $ 580 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 264 278 265 278 Diluted 266 280 267 281 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.56 $ 1.33 $ 2.33 $ 2.09 Diluted $ 1.55 $ 1.32 $ 2.31 $ 2.07 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.15

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS



BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2023 vs. 2022 2023 vs. 2022 2023 vs. 2022 Region U.S. 75.9 % 1.3 % pts. $ 169.31 3.8 % $ 128.51 5.6 % Americas (excluding U.S.) 70.7 4.2 153.60 15.1 108.66 22.4 Europe 75.4 4.1 181.74 19.3 136.96 26.2 Middle East & Africa 67.5 7.4 179.08 15.9 120.85 30.2 Asia Pacific 69.9 20.9 111.88 25.4 78.19 79.0 Brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 65.4 % 9.3 % pts. $ 506.43 0.9 % $ 331.19 17.6 % LXR Hotels & Resorts 48.8 3.1 488.18 8.2 238.26 15.6 Conrad Hotels & Resorts 72.8 13.6 299.71 14.4 218.27 40.6 Canopy by Hilton 72.7 7.8 227.29 7.1 165.30 20.0 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 71.7 7.8 195.61 7.1 140.29 20.2 Curio Collection by Hilton 71.6 5.8 234.39 2.1 167.80 11.0 DoubleTree by Hilton 71.1 4.4 146.30 6.3 104.09 13.2 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 72.3 3.6 183.21 5.6 132.46 11.0 Embassy Suites by Hilton 76.1 2.5 187.64 4.3 142.78 7.9 Hilton Garden Inn 74.2 2.7 151.71 4.8 112.58 8.8 Hampton by Hilton 75.8 3.6 136.08 3.6 103.13 8.8 Tru by Hilton 75.6 1.3 132.74 2.9 100.30 4.6 Homewood Suites by Hilton 81.6 (0.3 ) 162.40 5.5 132.59 5.2 Home2 Suites by Hilton 81.9 1.0 145.60 5.0 119.19 6.2 Segment Management and franchise 74.6 % 4.1 % pts. $ 162.16 5.5 % $ 121.00 11.6 % Ownership(1) 76.2 12.3 249.09 19.7 189.69 42.7 System-wide 74.6 % 4.2 % pts. $ 163.47 5.9 % $ 122.02 12.1 %

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS



BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2023 vs. 2022 2023 vs. 2022 2023 vs. 2022 Region U.S. 72.4 % 3.9 % pts. $ 164.74 6.2 % $ 119.20 12.4 % Americas (excluding U.S.) 68.3 9.5 150.83 17.4 103.01 36.2 Europe 68.8 9.7 164.28 20.2 113.00 40.0 Middle East & Africa 70.8 7.8 177.66 16.8 125.79 31.2 Asia Pacific 67.8 22.5 113.94 23.6 77.30 84.7 Brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 63.6 % 12.5 % pts. $ 532.72 (3.8 )% $ 338.85 19.7 % LXR Hotels & Resorts 47.4 3.6 488.72 4.4 231.51 12.9 Conrad Hotels & Resorts 71.0 17.4 291.53 17.7 207.12 56.0 Canopy by Hilton 69.0 12.2 219.95 8.9 151.69 32.3 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 68.3 11.9 190.75 9.6 130.20 32.7 Curio Collection by Hilton 69.1 10.1 232.10 2.6 160.35 20.1 DoubleTree by Hilton 67.5 7.1 142.25 8.0 96.02 20.8 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 67.4 5.3 176.62 8.7 119.01 17.9 Embassy Suites by Hilton 72.7 6.1 182.80 6.2 132.87 15.9 Hilton Garden Inn 70.8 5.5 145.72 7.2 103.10 16.2 Hampton by Hilton 72.1 6.0 130.84 4.8 94.38 14.3 Tru by Hilton 71.8 3.5 127.72 4.8 91.68 10.3 Homewood Suites by Hilton 79.2 1.2 156.31 7.6 123.75 9.3 Home2 Suites by Hilton 79.4 2.3 141.37 7.0 112.24 10.1 Segment Management and franchise 71.3 % 6.8 % pts. $ 157.59 7.6 % $ 112.33 19.0 % Ownership(1) 69.6 18.9 228.82 19.9 159.18 64.7 System-wide 71.3 % 7.0 % pts. $ 158.62 7.9 % $ 113.02 19.7 %

____________ (1) Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. PROPERTY SUMMARY As of June 30, 2023 Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 12 4,487 — — 12 4,487 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 422 — — 3 422 Europe 2 463 4 898 — — 6 1,361 Middle East & Africa — — 7 1,867 — — 7 1,867 Asia Pacific — — 6 1,259 — — 6 1,259 LXR Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — — — 3 522 3 522 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 1 76 1 76 Europe — — 1 70 1 307 2 377 Middle East & Africa — — 1 41 3 282 4 323 Asia Pacific — — — — 1 114 1 114 Conrad Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 6 2,227 2 1,730 8 3,957 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 787 — — 3 787 Europe — — 4 1,155 1 107 5 1,262 Middle East & Africa 1 614 4 1,689 — — 5 2,303 Asia Pacific 1 164 24 7,388 1 659 26 8,211 Canopy by Hilton U.S. — — — — 26 4,490 26 4,490 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 272 1 184 3 456 Europe — — 1 123 4 917 5 1,040 Middle East & Africa — — 1 200 — — 1 200 Asia Pacific — — 4 614 — — 4 614 Signia by Hilton U.S. — — 2 1,814 — — 2 1,814 Hilton Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 58 43,910 189 59,378 247 103,288 Americas (excluding U.S.) 1 405 31 11,790 23 6,788 55 18,983 Europe 37 11,135 43 14,792 44 11,508 124 37,435 Middle East & Africa 4 1,705 39 13,387 4 1,738 47 16,830 Asia Pacific 5 2,999 114 39,527 9 3,557 128 46,083 Curio Collection by Hilton U.S. — — 11 4,979 64 13,098 75 18,077 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 99 18 2,272 20 2,371 Europe — — 6 516 30 4,024 36 4,540 Middle East & Africa — — 4 741 2 557 6 1,298 Asia Pacific — — 4 773 2 248 6 1,021 DoubleTree by Hilton U.S. — — 31 10,087 348 79,102 379 89,189 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 587 38 7,698 41 8,285 Europe — — 17 4,211 110 19,195 127 23,406 Middle East & Africa — — 19 5,242 5 996 24 6,238 Asia Pacific — — 85 22,592 8 2,101 93 24,693

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. PROPERTY SUMMARY (continued) As of June 30, 2023 Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Tapestry Collection by Hilton U.S. — — — — 87 10,512 87 10,512 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 1 138 9 1,122 10 1,260 Europe — — — — 9 524 9 524 Middle East & Africa — — 1 50 — — 1 50 Asia Pacific — — 2 382 1 175 3 557 Embassy Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 37 9,943 219 49,225 256 59,168 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 504 7 1,829 9 2,333 Middle East & Africa — — — — 1 151 1 151 Motto by Hilton U.S. — — — — 3 871 3 871 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 1 115 1 115 Europe — — — — 1 108 1 108 Hilton Garden Inn U.S. — — 6 689 736 101,529 742 102,218 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 12 1,838 53 7,952 65 9,790 Europe — — 13 2,524 67 10,712 80 13,236 Middle East & Africa — — 17 3,555 3 474 20 4,029 Asia Pacific — — 66 14,151 9 1,502 75 15,653 Hampton by Hilton U.S. — — 22 2,858 2,322 229,921 2,344 232,779 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 12 1,537 117 14,166 129 15,703 Europe — — 16 2,697 111 17,423 127 20,120 Middle East & Africa — — 5 1,459 — — 5 1,459 Asia Pacific — — — — 306 48,663 306 48,663 Tru by Hilton U.S. — — — — 238 23,227 238 23,227 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 4 453 4 453 Homewood Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 9 1,131 502 57,382 511 58,513 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 406 24 2,688 27 3,094 Home2 Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 2 210 564 59,063 566 59,273 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 9 952 9 952 Asia Pacific — — — — 33 4,953 33 4,953 Other — — 3 1,322 6 1,436 9 2,758 Total hotels 51 17,485 781 243,940 6,380 868,776 7,212 1,130,201 Hilton Grand Vacations(2) — — — — 83 14,648 83 14,648 Total system 51 17,485 781 243,940 6,463 883,424 7,295 1,144,849

Contacts

Investor Contact

Jill Chapman



+1 703 883 1000

Media Contact

Kent Landers



+1 703 883 3246

Read full story here