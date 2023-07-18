Houlihan Lokey Expands Consumer, Food & Retail Group With Senior Hire

Nick Pavlidis Joins as a Managing Director Focused on the Consumer Household Sector





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Nick Pavlidis has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Consumer, Food & Retail Group. Mr. Pavlidis will focus on the consumer household sector, further strengthening the firm’s coverage for its corporate and financial-sponsor-backed clients. He is based in Houlihan Lokey’s Chicago office.

Mr. Pavlidis joins Houlihan Lokey with more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, he served as a Managing Director at Baird, where he spent 23 years playing a leading role in building out its consumer practice and advising clients on strategic transactions within the consumer household sector. Prior to Baird, Mr. Pavlidis started his career as an Associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the firm,” said Jay Novak, Global Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Consumer, Food & Retail Group. “His sector-leading industry expertise, coupled with his unparalleled knowledge in the consumer household sector, will further enhance the depth and breadth of coverage we offer. We look forward to Nick leveraging his strong industry knowledge and expansive client network as we continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

“I am excited to join the team at Houlihan Lokey and contribute to the firm’s impressive track record of success in mid-cap corporate finance. Houlihan Lokey’s global footprint and recent growth make this an incredibly exciting time to be joining the firm. I am eager to partner with my colleagues in the Consumer, Food & Retail Group and help continue to provide our clients with the innovative solutions they require,” added Mr. Pavlidis.

Mr. Pavlidis holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School. He earned his B.A. from Haverford College.

With nearly 130 financial professionals located in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, Munich, Milan, and Zurich, Houlihan Lokey’s Consumer, Food & Retail Group is among the largest in financial services, advising clients worldwide. In 2022, Houlihan Lokey was ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. consumer, food, and retail transactions, according to Refinitiv.*

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

*Excludes accounting firms and brokers.

