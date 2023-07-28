Houlihan Lokey Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Revenues of $416 million

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Diluted EPS of $0.90

Adjusted First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Diluted EPS of $0.89

Announces Dividend of $0.55 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) (“Houlihan Lokey” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $416 million, compared with $419 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net income was $61 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $71 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted net income for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $62 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared with $76 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Our first quarter fiscal 2024 continued to see strength in financial restructuring and softness in the M&A market. This is the 6th quarter in a row with these market dynamics. However, recently we have started to see improvements in the M&A environment and are hopeful that this momentum remains for the foreseeable future. We have continued to invest heavily in our people and our infrastructure for the last 18 months in anticipation of improved market conditions, and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize when they occur,” stated Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer of Houlihan Lokey.

Selected Financial Data

(In thousands, except per share data)

U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

 

2022

Revenues by segment

 

 

 

Corporate Finance

$

227,051

 

 

$

263,951

Financial Restructuring

 

123,368

 

 

 

78,838

Financial and Valuation Advisory

 

65,410

 

 

 

75,855

Revenues

$

415,829

 

 

$

418,644

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

$

263,483

 

 

$

265,735

Non-compensation expenses

 

78,999

 

 

 

75,339

Operating income

 

73,347

 

 

 

77,570

Other (income)/expense, net

 

(3,005

)

 

 

1,749

Income before provision for income taxes

 

76,352

 

 

 

75,821

Provision for income taxes

 

14,962

 

 

 

5,039

Net income

$

61,390

 

 

$

70,782

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

$

0.90

 

 

$

1.03

Revenues

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $416 million, compared with $419 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, Corporate Finance (“CF”) revenues decreased (14)%, Financial Restructuring (“FR”) revenues increased 56%, and Financial and Valuation Advisory (“FVA”) revenues decreased (14)% when compared with the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Expenses

The Company’s employee compensation and benefits expenses, non-compensation expenses, and provision for income taxes during the periods presented and described below are on a GAAP and an adjusted basis.

 

U.S. GAAP

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) *

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

$

263,483

 

 

$

265,735

 

 

$

255,733

 

 

$

257,467

 

% of Revenues

 

63.4

%

 

 

63.5

%

 

 

61.5

%

 

 

61.5

%

Non-compensation

$

78,999

 

 

$

75,339

 

 

$

75,644

 

 

$

59,574

 

% of Revenues

 

19.0

%

 

 

18.0

%

 

 

18.2

%

 

 

14.2

%

Non-compensation per full time employee (1)

$

30

 

 

$

33

 

 

$

29

 

 

$

26

 

Provision for income taxes

$

14,962

 

 

$

5,039

 

 

$

25,499

 

 

$

25,205

 

% of Pre-tax income

 

19.6

%

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

29.2

%

 

 

24.9

%

* Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

(1) Calculated using the average full time employees at the beginning of the reporting period and the end of the reporting period.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were $263 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $266 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses were $256 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $257 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. This resulted in an adjusted compensation ratio of 61.5% for both the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

Non-compensation expenses were $79 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $75 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $76 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $60 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in GAAP and adjusted non-compensation expenses was primarily a result of an increase in travel, meals, and entertainment expenses and an increase in rent expense.

The provision for income taxes was $15 million, representing an effective tax rate of 19.6% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $5 million, representing an effective tax rate of 6.6% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the Company’s GAAP tax rate during the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, relative to the same period in 2022, was primarily a result of the release of the provision for an uncertain tax position as a result of the successful closure of a state audit, that occurred during the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 and did not repeat in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. The adjusted provision for income taxes was $25 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 29.2% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $25 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 24.9% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Segment Reporting for the First Quarter

Corporate Finance

CF revenues were $227 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $264 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of (14)%. Revenues decreased primarily due to a decrease in the number of closed transactions, which was driven by softness in the M&A markets.

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2023

 

2022

Corporate Finance

 

 

 

Revenues

$

227,051

 

$

263,951

# of Managing Directors

 

225

 

 

217

# of Closed transactions (1)

 

95

 

 

124

Financial Restructuring

FR revenues increased 56% to $123 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $79 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant increase in the number of closed transactions, which was driven by favorable market conditions for restructuring transactions.

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2023

 

2022

Financial Restructuring

 

 

 

Revenues

$

123,368

 

$

78,838

# of Managing Directors

 

59

 

 

55

# of Closed transactions (1)

 

30

 

 

16

Financial and Valuation Advisory

FVA revenues decreased (14)% to $65 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $76 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. Revenues decreased primarily due to a decrease in the number of Fee Events. The decrease in the number of Fee Events was driven by softness in the M&A markets, which affected one or more of the service lines within our FVA business.

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)

2023

 

2022

Financial and Valuation Advisory

 

 

 

Revenues

$

65,410

 

$

75,855

# of Managing Directors

 

42

 

 

42

# of Fee Events (1)

 

786

 

 

876

(1) A Fee Event includes any engagement that involves revenue activity during the measurement period based on a revenue minimum of one thousand dollars. References in this press release to closed transactions should be understood to be the same as transactions that are “effectively closed” as described in our periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $490 million of cash and cash equivalents and investment securities, and $58 million of other liabilities.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2024 results. The number to call is 1-877-407-4018 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international). A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available from July 27, 2023 through August 3, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13740130. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. For a further description of such factors, you should read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, total and on a per share basis, and certain adjusted items used to determine adjusted net income, are presented and discussed in this earnings press release and are non-GAAP measures that management believes, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating results. These adjusted items remove the significant accounting impact of one-time or non-recurring charges associated with the Company’s one-time/non-recurring matters, as set forth in the tables at the end of this release.

The adjusted items included in this earnings press release as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these adjusted amounts are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the Company’s financial information determined under GAAP. For a description of the Company’s use of these adjusted items and a reconciliation with comparable GAAP items, see the section of this press release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information.” Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

For more information, please visit www.HL.com.

Appendix

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information (Unaudited)

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data and par value)

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

456,116

 

 

$

714,439

 

Restricted cash

 

373

 

 

 

373

 

Investment securities

 

33,860

 

 

 

37,309

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

137,551

 

 

 

182,029

 

Unbilled work in process, net of allowance for credit losses

 

104,911

 

 

 

115,045

 

Income taxes receivable

 

15,964

 

 

 

17,693

 

Deferred income taxes

 

108,990

 

 

 

104,941

 

Property and equipment, net

 

101,151

 

 

 

88,345

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

379,336

 

 

 

333,877

 

Goodwill

 

1,090,597

 

 

 

1,087,784

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

200,151

 

 

 

203,370

 

Other assets

 

77,821

 

 

 

83,609

 

Total assets

$

2,706,821

 

 

$

2,968,814

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accrued salaries and bonuses

$

473,464

 

 

$

765,877

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

91,100

 

 

 

113,421

 

Deferred income

 

39,442

 

 

 

40,695

 

Deferred income taxes

 

285

 

 

 

544

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

429,085

 

 

 

374,869

 

Other liabilities

 

58,392

 

 

 

60,111

 

Total liabilities

 

1,091,768

 

 

 

1,355,517

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 51,296,601 and 50,638,924 shares, respectively

 

51

 

 

 

51

 

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,035,565 and 18,048,345 shares, respectively

 

18

 

 

 

18

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

616,315

 

 

 

642,970

 

Retained earnings

 

1,058,509

 

 

 

1,033,072

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(59,840

)

 

 

(62,814

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,615,053

 

 

 

1,613,297

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,706,821

 

 

$

2,968,814

 

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

Revenues

$

415,829

 

 

$

418,644

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

263,483

 

 

 

265,735

Travel, meals, and entertainment

 

16,018

 

 

 

11,050

Rent

 

17,403

 

 

 

11,790

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,532

 

 

 

19,143

Information technology and communications

 

13,548

 

 

 

10,990

Professional fees

 

9,557

 

 

 

6,469

Other operating expenses

 

15,941

 

 

 

15,897

Total operating expenses

 

342,482

 

 

 

341,074

Operating income

 

73,347

 

 

 

77,570

Other (income)/expense, net

 

(3,005

)

 

 

1,749

Income before provision for income taxes

 

76,352

 

 

 

75,821

Provision for income taxes

 

14,962

 

 

 

5,039

Net income

$

61,390

 

 

$

70,782

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

Basic

 

63,806,156

 

 

 

63,277,596

Fully diluted

 

68,000,392

 

 

 

68,828,246

Earnings per share attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.96

 

 

$

1.12

Fully diluted

$

0.90

 

 

$

1.03

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2023

 

2022

Revenues

$

415,829

 

 

$

418,644

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits expenses

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits expenses (GAAP)

$

263,483

 

 

$

265,735

 

Less: Acquisition related retention payments

 

(7,750

)

 

 

(8,268

)

Employee compensation and benefits expenses (adjusted)

 

255,733

 

 

 

257,467

 

 

 

 

 

Non-compensation expenses

 

 

 

Non-compensation expenses (GAAP)

$

78,999

 

 

$

75,339

 

Less: Acquisition amortization

 

(3,355

)

 

 

(15,765

)

Non-compensation expenses (adjusted)

 

75,644

 

 

 

59,574

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

$

73,347

 

 

$

77,570

 

Plus: Adjustments (1)

 

11,105

 

 

 

24,033

 

Operating income (adjusted)

 

84,452

 

 

 

101,603

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income)/expense, net

 

 

 

Other (income)/expense, net (GAAP)

$

(3,005

)

 

$

1,749

 

Less: Warrant revaluation

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

Other (income)/expense, net (adjusted)

 

(3,005

)

 

 

499

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes (GAAP)

$

14,962

 

 

$

5,039

 

Plus: Impact of the excess tax benefit for stock vesting

 

7,299

 

 

 

8,102

 

Plus: Release of the provision for an uncertain tax position as a result of the successful closure of a state audit

 

 

 

 

5,762

 

Adjusted provision for income taxes

 

22,261

 

 

 

18,903

 

Plus: Resulting tax impact (2)

 

3,238

 

 

 

6,302

 

Provision for income taxes (adjusted)

 

25,499

 

 

 

25,205

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

$

61,390

 

 

$

70,782

 

Plus: Adjustments (3)

 

568

 

 

 

5,117

 

Net income (adjusted)

 

61,958

 

 

 

75,899

 

 

 

 

 

Fully diluted shares outstanding

 

 

 

Fully diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)

 

68,000,392

 

 

 

68,828,246

 

Plus: Impact of unvested GCA retention and deferred share awards

 

1,472,899

 

 

 

 

Fully diluted shares outstanding (adjusted)

 

69,473,291

 

 

 

68,828,246

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (GAAP)

$

0.90

 

 

$

1.03

 

Diluted EPS attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (adjusted)

$

0.89

 

 

$

1.10

 

(1) The aggregate of adjustments from employee compensation and benefits and non-compensation expenses.

(2) Reflects the tax impact of utilizing the adjusted effective tax rate on the non-tax adjustments identified above.

(3) Consists of all adjustments identified above net of the associated tax impact.

