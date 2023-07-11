How Businesses Can Develop Their Digital Marketing Teams and What Skills to Look For

By Frank Sanchez, Co-founder – elk Marketing

With social media at the forefront of digital marketing, it’s vital for businesses to ignore the hype and stay abreast of what will actually establish a strong online presence that will effectively reach their target audience. The key to getting ahead of the game and not following fading trends is building an adept team of digital marketing professionals.

As a business owner, it’s important to not only hire experts, but to let them be experts. You want people who are smarter than you to help you push your company forward, no matter the industry.

A skilled digital marketing team helps you in more ways than simply producing ads. By hiring a skilled digital marketing team, you can generate new leads, increase brand awareness, boost sales, and nurture customer relationships.

The types of people to have on your digital marketing team

Building a successful digital marketing team requires assembling individuals with a diverse range of skills and qualities. When considering the types of people to have on your team, it is crucial to identify core skills, such as digital marketing strategy, data analysis, content creation, social media management, SEO, paid advertising, and analytics and reporting.

However, while experience is important, it should not be the sole determining factor. Look for individuals who possess a genuine passion for learning and staying up-to-date with trends and technology — a thirst for knowledge that transcends mere expertise.

Digital marketing is an ever-evolving field, with new strategies, platforms, and tools emerging constantly, which is why having team members eager to learn, adapt, and embrace innovation is so important. Seek individuals who demonstrate curiosity and enthusiasm for exploring new ideas, experimenting with different approaches, and pushing the boundaries of digital marketing. Their passion for continuous improvement will be instrumental in keeping your team at the forefront of industry trends and driving innovation within your organization.

To nurture a culture of continuous learning within your digital marketing team, it is essential to provide them with the necessary resources and tools. Invest in training programs, workshops, and industry conferences that enable team members to enhance their skills and expand their knowledge base. This allows you to foster an environment where team members feel empowered to explore new technologies, experiment with emerging strategies, and share their insights and discoveries with one another. Fostering a culture of continuous learning creates an atmosphere of growth and development, encouraging your team to thrive and remain agile in the ever-changing digital landscape.

In addition to formal training, provide your team with access to quality resources, such as industry publications, online courses, and relevant research materials. Equip them with cutting-edge tools and technologies that streamline their work processes and enable them to deliver optimal results. Investing in their professional development and providing them with the necessary resources and tools allows you to empower your team to reach their full potential and contribute to the success of your digital marketing initiatives.

The foundation of a strong digital marketing team

To build a strong digital marketing team, one must first recognize the significance of collaboration and diversity. Just as a basketball team has specific positions with different skill sets, they all work together for a common goal: to score points and win the game. A thriving digital marketing team includes diverse individuals from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. Fostering an environment where team members can collaborate, exchange ideas, and leverage their unique strengths lays the foundation for a dynamic and innovative team.

Leadership plays a vital role in guiding the digital marketing team toward success, as a capable leader sets the tone, establishes clear goals, and provides a sense of direction. Inspiring and motivating team members encourages them to strive for excellence and embrace creativity. With a strong leader at the helm, the team can navigate challenges, adapt to changes in the digital landscape, and make informed decisions that drive results.

A clear vision and well-defined goals are crucial to unite the digital marketing team in their pursuit of success. Establishing a shared understanding of the organization’s objectives and the team’s role in achieving them ensures that every member is aligned and working towards a common purpose. A compelling vision fuels the team’s passion and dedication, igniting their collective drive to overcome obstacles and deliver exceptional results.

The key players you want on your digital marketing team

Now that you’ve laid the groundwork for setting up a killer digital marketing team, you need to think about what phase your business is in and hire accordingly. The following key players are the bare minimum to have on your team. If you have the resources, you should hire specialists for each area of digital marketing.

First and foremost, you need a marketing director who understands both print and digital marketing, but is also an expert in digital marketing. This person will lead all marketing activities, oversee project management, and come up with strategies to help the business achieve its goal. Finding the right leader will set the tone for the rest of the team.



Next, you need to think about content and reach. You can hire a content manager who knows SEO, but I recommend hiring a separate one for this. The content manager is responsible for all things content and communication strategy, meaning they will write captivating copy that helps build brand awareness and connect to the audience. Meanwhile, the SEO Manager will ensure your copy can be easily found and reaches the right audience. It’s important that the SEO Manager knows technical SEO as well as organic SEO, and can help with website maintenance in terms of ensuring SEO.



Lastly, you’ll want to hire a demand generation manager who will be in charge of developing and implementing strategies to generate leads and revenue for your company by spearheading paid media strategies and data analytics. They need to know when, where, and how to advertise your company, and will even work with media agencies to get the word out there about your company.

At the end of the day, you want to surround yourselves with people with two qualities: knowledge in their field and curiosity to learn more. No matter what type of team you’re building — whether it’s your digital marketing team, sales team, or business development team — you want people who know what they’re doing or know where to learn to do it and understand your objective for the company. By bringing together the right players, your company can operate at its full potential.

Frank Sanchez is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of elk Marketing. He is a seasoned digital marketer with a proven record of developing creative marketing strategies for his clients. Frank has successfully deployed initiatives with over 150+ clients in commercial real estate and brokerage, financial services, and eCommerce brands. He is passionate and experienced with helping businesses grow through strategic SEO and marketing. His company, elk Marketing, provides SEO services to companies that want to remain competitive in the digital space. They accomplish consistent revenue growth by focusing on the three pillars of SEO, tackling relevant non-brand keywords, and improving organic visibility.