HULFT Inc. Announces the Deployment of HULFT Square by International Trade Leader TradeWaltz

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HULFT, Inc., the global data integration software leader, today announced that HULFT Square is serving as the data integration solution for TradeWaltz that connects the global trading platform with dozens of major trading partners. TradeWaltz is relying on HULFT to help its customers and partners dramatically shorten the time and effort it takes to integrate application program interfaces (APIs) between their own systems and the TradeWaltz platform, resulting in an end-to-end fully digital trading exchange.





TradeWaltz is a blockchain-based trade-specific intercompany communication platform. It is the result of a long-term effort started in 2017 by NTT DATA of Japan, which created a trade consortium of 13 leading Japanese companies engaged in trade operations such as shippers, banks, insurers, and carriers to build a trade information platform using blockchain technology. After 5 years of development and many achievements, TradeWaltz released its first commercial platform version in April 2022. Today, it has more than 60 customers including Fujifilm Logistics, Mitsubishi Corporation Fashion, Nippon Steel Trading Corporation logistics companies AIT Corporation and Nissin Corporation.

“We are proud to be chosen as the data integration partner of TradeWaltz, and to support its dozens of global partners on the new platform,” said Masa Maruyama, CEO of HULFT, Inc. “TradeWaltz is gaining momentum as the primary blockchain-based shipping and trading solution in Asia, and soon, the rest of the world. The new platform digitizes and protects users participating in very complex international trading processes.”

TradeWaltz is now opening its API specifications to the public. Especially for trade practitioners in large companies, the company recommends that they connect to the API via the core system or business system they are already using, and then register contract and logistics information on TradeWaltz. When it is completed, companies can use the registered information, and support communication under high security through authentication, thereby seamlessly connecting their current business and We recommend seamless operation between current and TradeWaltz operations.

About HULFT Square

HULFT Square is a cloud-based solution for data integration and management. It enables businesses to manage, develop, integrate and secure data and applications across any cloud or on-premise location. With streamlined API management, and the ability to connect any data or enterprise application in any format or data location, HULFT Square enables faster workflow via intelligent recommendations that require less human intervention, and this accelerates the process of cloud migration wtih 50+ connectors and integration components to key AWS services like Amazon S3, Redshift, RDS, Aurora, Kinesis, EMR and SageMaker.

In many cases, HULFT customers do not have the staff or the budget to manage all their integration projects but have urgent needs, such as improving a business process or boosting topline revenue. For these use cases and hundreds more, HULFT can address most data integration use cases by leveraging a single modern platform and managed services including business intelligence, EDI, data capture and data integration.

About HULFT, Inc.

Today’s enterprise works hard for data. IT spends time and money manually connecting far-flung silos of data, which are often insecure. HULFT, a division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT helps IT and business leaders quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the correct information – automating the entire business processes of data flow and unlocking value in a sea of information. HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information, please visit https://hulftinc.com/.

