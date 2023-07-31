Huntress CEO Kyle Hanslovan Recognized on CRN’s 2023 Top 100 Executives List

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntress, the managed security platform for mid-sized and small businesses (SMBs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kyle Hanslovan, co-founder and CEO, to its exclusive 2023 Top 100 Executives list. This annual list honors the passionate and hard-working technology executives who support, grow and redefine the IT channel. The executives named to this list have demonstrated commitment to the channel and proved themselves as exemplary leaders through innovative channel-focused strategies and initiatives.

After 10 years of experience supporting offensive cyber operations, Kyle founded Huntress in 2015 to serve small to mid-sized businesses, a market that is largely overlooked by the cybersecurity industry. He set out to create an effective, cloud-delivered and affordable method to address threats at a layer that is often overlooked — footholds that are indicative of malicious activity on customer endpoints. Over the past several years, Huntress has skyrocketed to becoming one of the leading threat detection firms in the world.

In the past year alone, Huntress acquired cybersecurity education platform Curricula for $22 million to add security awareness training to the portfolio, extended protection to more than 2 million endpoints through channel partners and customers, raised a $60 million series C in one of the toughest fundraising markets in recent history and expanded protection options from endpoints to mailboxes with the introduction of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Microsoft 365 in April.

Kyle’s extensive experience led him to not only form a successful cybersecurity company, but also one that is serving businesses in need and educating the community around cybersecurity.

“I’m honored to be named a Top 100 Executive, but nothing we do at Huntress is possible without the entire team and the global cybersecurity community working together,” Hanslovan said. “We’re able to keep growing, innovating and ultimately excelling at our goal of protecting SMBs because of the passion everyone brings. Our mission is nothing without the amazing team and robust community out there stopping hackers every day.”

CRN’s Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are setting the pace for the rest of the IT industry. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disruptors, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

“It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world.” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren’t afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.

About Huntress

In 2015, a group of former NSA operators set out to show small and mid-sized organizations (SMBs) how to protect themselves from threats to their businesses and assets. Since then, Huntress and its team of nearly 300, which includes talented threat operators and technologists, has emerged as the leading provider of cyber security solutions for SMBs, working with more than 4,300 partners and 105,000 entities protecting more than 2 million endpoints. Delivering instant time-to-value, fully managed threat detection, response, and security awareness capabilities previously accessible only to enterprise-class organizations, Huntress is how SMBs protect themselves from the myriad threats they face. To learn why tens of thousands of companies trust Huntress to protect their business assets, visit Huntress.com and follow us on social @HuntressLabs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter and LinkedIn.

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

