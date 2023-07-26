Hypercharge to Supply 135 EV Charging Stations to 16 Residential Properties Across British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2023) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with Brilliant Lighting Solutions (“Brilliant Lighting“), it will be installing 135 Level 2 charging stations across 16 multi-unit residential budlings located in Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Surrey, and Langley, British Columbia. Installation is due to be completed by the end of 2024. Brilliant Lighting is one of the Company’s channel partners under its Preferred Partner program.

Brilliant Lighting, is one of Canada’s fastest growing lighting solutions providers and offers a wide range of LED lighting and EV charging solutions for residential and commercial locations. With over 20 years of background working with strata teams and strata property managers, Brilliant Lighting will manage the installation of all chargers and infrastructure requirements.

“With the home being the most popular location to charge an EV, we are thrilled to partner with Brilliant Lighting to bring Hypercharge to more residential buildings across the Lower Mainland,” said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. “As demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, we strategically plan for site growth from day one, ensuring our charging infrastructure keeps pace with the evolving needs of both residents and site management.”

Brilliant Lighting worked in partnership with Hypercharge to secure BC Hydro and CleanBC’s EV charging rebate for this installation, which is funded by the Government of British Columbia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Government of Canada.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

