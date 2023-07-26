ICE Expands UN SDG Offering for Corporate Bonds and Equities

ICE UN SDG data set now available for corporates as well as municipal bonds

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced a collaboration with Util, the award-winning provider of evidence-based sustainability data, to expand its UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) data offering for corporate bonds and equities.





As demand for impact investing continues to grow, the UN SDGs serve as one key framework of measuring impact for investors. To support clients with their sustainable investment strategies, ICE offers a UN SDG-aligned data set, which now includes corporate bonds and equities in addition to municipal bonds.

“As we continue to see growing interest in impact-oriented solutions from our clients, we are pleased to work with Util to expand our offering of UN SDG data and scores to more asset classes, now including corporate bonds and equities,” said Larry Lawrence, Head of Sustainable Finance Products at ICE. “With this collaboration, we can provide our clients with revenue-aligned impact metrics and extensive fixed income coverage of 50,000 companies and 1.2 million securities to better inform their impact-driven investment decisions.”

As part of the agreement, Util will leverage ICE’s extensive security to entity linkage capabilities to map Util’s granular data covering 50,000 public companies to ICE’s database of 1.2 million fixed income securities. The integration of ICE’s linkage capabilities with Util’s data can help clients further identify positive impact investment opportunities as well as measure the impact of a company’s products and services.

“We are pleased to work with ICE to launch our SDG for Fixed Income product, which brings together Util’s SDG impact metrics with ICE’s extensive fixed income data,” said Mike Goynes, CTO at Util. “By utilizing ICE’s industry-leading fixed income linkage capabilities, we are well positioned to provide our clients with the resources to assess the broader impact of their investments.”

ICE continues to expand its suite of climate and sustainability data solutions for multi-asset class investors globally. ICE’s Sustainable Finance offering includes a suite of climate risk data, social impact data, and UN SDG data for corporates and municipal bonds, with plans to expand its UN SDG offering for sovereigns in the near future.

For more information on ICE’s Sustainable Finance data offerings, please visit: https://www.ice.com/data-services/sustainable-finance-data.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

About Util

Util is an award-winning provider of sustainability intelligence to financial institutions. Its evidence-driven analytics capture the performance of every publicly listed company in the world and several thousand private companies and funds. The company currently offers two primary products for financial professionals, SDG for Public Equities and Universal Impact. SDG for Public Equities analyzes the impact of more than 50,000 listed companies—of every size, region, and sector—relative to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and thousands of other sustainability concepts, empowering investors to better understand and optimize their real-world impact. Universal Impact expands Util’s evidence-driven insights to cover more asset classes and sustainability frameworks, allowing for deeper and more customized analysis that can be used by a broader audience to support more sophisticated analysis.

