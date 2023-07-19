Infinite Reality and Vodafone Digital Asset Broker Join Forces to Create Extraordinary Metaverse Showroom at London Tech Week

The immersive virtual experience wowed attendees at the week-long festival that celebrates the most innovative talent and thinkers in tech

LONDON & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinite Reality (iR), the global leader powering immersive, virtual experiences, today announced that it has partnered with Vodafone Digital Asset Broker (DAB) to develop and unveil a remarkable Metaverse Showroom experience at London Tech Week. The collaborative project from the innovative, forward-thinking companies resulted in an unparalleled digital experience that captivated attendees and highlighted the future of sales and customer engagement.

The virtual showroom, powered by Infinite Reality’s cutting-edge immersive spatial technology, showcased Vodafone’s DAB platform, a key element of Vodafone’s new ‘Economy of Things’ initiative. The interactive digital experience illustrated the transformative potential of DAB technology which enables businesses across various sectors to convert physical goods into tradable digital assets in new online markets via the blockchain-secured platform.

The experience, set in a photo-real version of the QEII Centre and the surrounding London cityscape, introduced visitors to a digital twin of a cutting edge, all-electric vehicle. An advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) product expert interacted with guests, providing real time, comprehensive information about the experience, Vodafone’s DAB technology, Infinite Reality, and the all-electric vehicle. The showroom experience was available in both desktop and virtual reality (VR) formats, demonstrating the versatility of the platform and catering to a wide range of attendees.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vodafone DAB to create this groundbreaking Metaverse Showroom experience,” said Elliott Jobe, President of Infinite Reality. “This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and revolutionizing the way brands engage with consumers. The showroom experience represents an exciting new approach to sales, leveraging our technology to deliver highly personalized experiences that will undoubtedly reshape the future of customer engagement.”

“The tremendous success of the Metaverse showroom at London Tech Week further solidifies Infinite Reality and Vodafone’s commitment to innovation, creativity, and providing unforgettable customer experiences,” said David Palmer, Vodafone DAB Lead. “From personalized content recommendations to real-time adjustments based on user reactions, Infinite Reality’s Machine Learning (ML) and AI algorithms create dynamic and captivating environments that keep users engaged and coming back for more. The partnership with Vodafone DAB sets the stage for the widespread adoption of this new sales approach, redefining the boundaries of brand engagement.”

About Infinite Reality, Inc.

Infinite Reality (iR) helps clients with audiences develop immersive experiences that convert those audiences into users. An iR powered virtual experience enables brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they commercialize their creations, distribute content, and communicate with their communities. With deep expertise in Hollywood production, iR develops world-class products and experiences that upend traditional, passive one-way viewership of events and static online retail transactions while shaping the future of audience engagement, brand loyalty, and fan commitment. The Services and Advisory teams manage, design, and oversee custom builds, leveraging the Technology team’s platform development expertise. Infinite Reality’s products are hardware agnostic, do not require any special equipment, and can be viewed and experienced on laptop, desktop, mobile phone, tablet, virtual reality (VR) formats, and Smart TV. iR Studios, one of the largest independent production studios in the country, works collaboratively with iR’s expert Innovation team to develop proprietary technology for Metaverse creation and immersive experiences, including live event virtualization and remote collaboration tools, from their 150,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility. Visit theinfinitereality.com.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is the largest pan-European and African telecoms company. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, digitalise critical sectors and enable inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

We provide mobile and fixed services to over 300 million customers in 17 countries, partner with mobile networks in 46 more and are also a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting over 160 million devices and platforms. With Vodacom Financial Services and M-Pesa, we have the largest financial technology platform in Africa, serving more than 56 million people across six countries.

We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040, while helping our customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 350 million tonnes by 2030. We are driving action to reduce device waste and achieve our target to reuse, resell or recycle 100% of our network waste.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

