Investors Title Modernizes Digital Strategy with Icertis Contract Intelligence Implementation by CloudMoyo, Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North Carolina-based insurance company, Investors Title, is powering toward digital transformation of its contract management process. They’re partnering with CloudMoyo, a digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, to complete this project and innovate for their wide range of clientele. This implementation with CloudMoyo will transform Investors Title’s contract intelligence journey with various integrations as well as a higher level of risk mitigation with new risk assessment capabilities built into the ICI platform.





Investors Title, based in Chapel Hill, NC, writes and supports residential and commercial title insurance, and provides a range of related services to their industry partners. They boast a team of highly knowledgeable experts, have developed top-quality educational resources, and designed technological tools to streamline and facilitate residential and commercial real estate transactions.

“The CloudMoyo development and implementation team provided Investors Title an exceptional implementation experience. The team was both knowledgeable and responsive in configuring the system to meet our unique design requirements,” says Mike Aiken, Senior Vice President – Compliance Officer & Senior Counsel National Markets at Investors Title. “The collaborative approach employed by CloudMoyo led to multiple efficiency gains in the workflow and contract management process. We also engaged the Adoption and Value Acceleration (AVA) support team post-deployment. AVA has proven to be an invaluable resource in system adoption and enhancement as our business needs evolve.”

CloudMoyo, Inc. is a trusted service integrator with more than a decade of experience in the digital transformation sphere. Their experts are well-versed in the ICI platform, empowering companies to digitally transform contract management processes across different departments and geographies. They have the largest pool of functional, technical, and legal consultants, are the first partner to complete a full, single-phase implementation (in under 90 days), and have completed over 145 ICI implementations.

“We are excited to partner with Investors Title on their digital transformation journey by implementing the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform,” says Manish Kedia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CloudMoyo. “This implementation marks a significant milestone for Investors Title, enabling streamlined contract management processes and enhancing their ability to serve a wide range of clients. Our expertise in ICI, along with our integrations, AI, and risk assessment capabilities, will drive efficiency, cost reduction, and scalability for Investors Title. We look forward to a continued partnership and supporting their growth. CloudMoyo leads innovation for customers, especially with AI, including leveraging ICI’s Explore AI and Microsoft Azure AI, to enable transformation with resilience.”

The partnership between Investors Title and CloudMoyo is exciting, taking Investors Title on a comprehensive transformation journey. With the extended partnership of post-implementation adoption services, Investors Title has experienced reduced turnaround times for contract executions and delivered a 20% cost reduction by optimizing its number of users. With enhanced scalability of the contracting platform and continued relationship with CloudMoyo, Investors Title is equipped to grow steadily, managing a growing volume of contracts without compromising accuracy, speed, or their quality of service.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India. We’re at the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across manufacturing, technology, retail, transportation, distribution, and more.

We work with various partners to deliver innovative solutions. With Icertis, we utilize our domain expertise to accelerate end-to-end, organization-wide contract intelligence business solutions, empowering our clients in self-governance, automatic risk, and compliance monitoring, and AI-based legacy migration. Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to empower our clients in democratizing data, infusing operations with AI, innovate with cloud-native applications, and integrate solutions at litespeed using our CloudMoyo Application-Analytics Framework (CAF). Our customer-focused approach dedicates SMEs and engineers to create a unique team to serve you.

Trusted by our clients to address their unique business needs, whether strategy and design or implementation, CloudMoyo is fueled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI/ML, and digital engineering platforms. We’re determined to continue supporting our customers in transforming with resilience and thriving despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook ahead. Our track record includes developing enterprise solutions for a variety of clients, including several Fortune 1000 companies.

As a reflection of our FORTE values, CloudMoyo was honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year – Forte Values in 2022. CloudMoyo is also recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a “Top Company to Work For” for the fourth consecutive year, ranking one on the prestigious list for 2022.

Contacts

Sunitha Sanvally, Senior HR Manager & Recruiter



[email protected] | +1 (425) 885-5800