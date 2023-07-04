IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 26 – 2023

  Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,272 108.60 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,123 108.28 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2023 FR0010259150 553 108.41 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2023 FR0010259150 6,252 108.38 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,284 104.29 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,443 104.41 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2023 FR0010259150 718 104.59 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,755 104.40 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,218 105.63 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,939 105.56 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/06/2023 FR0010259150 354 105.17 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/06/2023 FR0010259150 4,432 105.41 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/06/2023 FR0010259150 223 110.01 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/06/2023 FR0010259150 50 110.00 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,727 110.38 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2023 FR0010259150 79 111.20 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2023 FR0010259150 34 111.20 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,787 110.83 XPAR
             
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 31,243 106.66  

Attachment

