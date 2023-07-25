IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 29 – 2023

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2023 FR0010259150 275 109.76 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2023 FR0010259150 48 109.70 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2023 FR0010259150 2,177 110.07 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2023 FR0010259150 123 110.40 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2023 FR0010259150 534 110.16 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2023 FR0010259150 599 110.00 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2023 FR0010259150 745 110.14 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2023 FR0010259150 75 111.50 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2023 FR0010259150 61 111.41 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,464 111.46 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/07/2023 FR0010259150 33 111.70 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/07/2023 FR0010259150 687 111.65 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2023 FR0010259150 259 111.16 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2023 FR0010259150 239 111.50 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2023 FR0010259150 63 111.19 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,639 111.40 XPAR
             
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 9,021 110.76  

Attachment

Related Stories

Nymox Reports Successful New NYMOZARFEX (TM) Long-Term Prostate Cancer Treatment Clinical Trial Results

Aleafia Health Obtains Creditor Protection to Pursue Restructuring and Sale Process

Intrommune Therapeutics Completes Last Patient Last Visit in the Phase 1 OMEGA Study for Peanut Allergy

Sorenson Makes Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List – Again!

TaskUs Launches New State-of-the Art Site In Medellin to Accommodate Rapid Growth In Latin America

Ultisim Unveils New TalkEngine for AI-Driven Interactive Simulations at SparkNC Tech Creatives Summit

You may have missed

IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 29 – 2023

Nymox Reports Successful New NYMOZARFEX (TM) Long-Term Prostate Cancer Treatment Clinical Trial Results

Aleafia Health Obtains Creditor Protection to Pursue Restructuring and Sale Process

Intrommune Therapeutics Completes Last Patient Last Visit in the Phase 1 OMEGA Study for Peanut Allergy

Sorenson Makes Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List – Again!

error: Content is protected !!