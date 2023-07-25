ISA Announces 2023 Automation and Leadership Conference

October event in Colorado Springs to include society meetings, technical presentations, career skills sessions, and networking opportunities

Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – July 25, 2023) – The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced its 2023 Automation and Leadership Conference (ALC), to take place in October in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“ALC is the automation event of the year,” said Marty Bince, ISA President. “It combines leading technical presentations with society meetings, standards meetings, training and career skills development opportunities, alongside multiple fun networking events. There is really nothing else like

ALC, and if you are an automation professional you will get so much from this conference experience.”

ISA Automation and Leadership Conference 2023 – Schedule-At-A-Glance:

• Training: 3-4 October

• Society Meetings: 4 October

• Conference: 5-6 October

• Honors and Awards Gala: 5 October

• Standards Meetings: 7 October

• Golf Tournament: 7 October

ALC will bring together a global audience of automation managers, engineers and technicians who want to stay abreast of trending industry topics focused on digital transformation, cybersecurity, and career skills.

Keynote addresses will take place on 5 and 6 October:

• National Cybersecurity Issues and Workforce Development, presented by Mark Weatherford, CSO and SVP of Regulated Industries at AlertEnterprise and Chief Strategy Officer at the National Cybersecurity Center

• OpenAI Cybersecurity, presented by Dr. Lauren Goodwin, formerly CISO, NASA Houston White Sands Test Facility

Many of the ALC events will be presented in a hybrid format for both in-person and virtual attendees. Local attendees and those choosing to travel will be able to participate in face-to-face, live sessions, breaks, lunch, reception and tabletop exhibits. Simultaneously, virtual attendees will be able to experience the same scheduled speaker sessions, along with opportunities to interact with online attendees and visit our virtual exhibit hall.

ALC is also an award-winning event, having received first place in two categories at the 2022 vFairs Eventeer Awards: Best in Class Hybrid Event and Best Use of Mobile App. The event was also a runner up in the Best Use of Gamification category.

Registration is open now at www.isa.org/alc and details are posted there about how to book hotel space at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Space is limited for certain events, so attendees are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

