ISA Awards Scholarships to Over 30 Students from 6 Countries
Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2023) – The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced the recipients of its 2023 scholarships. Thirty-two students from six countries have been awarded a total of 100,500 USD to support tuition and research activities.
ISA scholarships are awarded to college or university students who demonstrate outstanding potential for long-range contribution to the fields of automation, instrumentation, systems and control. The scholarship awards support tuition and related expenses and research activities and initiatives. ISA awards scholarships through named endowments as well as through specific technical divisions. More information about the program is available at www.isa.org/scholarships.
“On behalf of the entire Society, I would like to congratulate our slate of scholarship recipients,” said Claire Fallon, ISA Executive Director. “Our vision is to ‘create a better world through automation,’ and supporting the next generation of automation professionals is critical as ISA works to advance its mission. We are proud to be able to award so many students this year, and look forward to seeing their many contributions to our field in the future.”
The 2023 ISA scholarship recipients are:
Adnan Amir
Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering – Mumbai, MH, IND
Ali Khan
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Anisha Jain
Cummin’s College of Engineering for Women – Pune, MH, IND
Anway Prasad Shirgaonkar
Northeastern University – Boston, MA, USA
Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Anwesha Sen
Cummin’s College of Engineering for Women – Pune, MH, IND
Arisa Chue
Stanford University – Stanford, CA, USA
Atharva Jaid
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND
Huston Scholarship
Atharwa Kharkar
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND
Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship
Daniel Barron
The University of Texas at San Antonio – San Antonio, TX, USA
Wilbanks Scholarship
Girish Raut
Northeastern University – Boston, MA, USA
Process Measurement and Control Division
Haben Gebrekidan
Syracuse University – Syracuse, NY, USA
Huston Scholarship
Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Indraja Patil
Cummin’s College of Engineering for Women – Pune, MH, IND
Kadeem Miller
Northern Alberta Institute of Technology – Edmonton, AB, Canada
Katherine Hoven
Texas A&M University – College Station, TX, USA
Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship
Kaushal Atul Sorte
Northeastern University – Boston, MA, USA
Konkana Dutta
Cummin’s College of Engineering for Women – Pune, MH, IND
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Manikandan Pandiyan
University of Michigan Ann Arbor – Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship
Mason Jacques
University of New Hampshire – Durham, NH, USA
Power Industry Division Scholarship
Nicole Mera
Universidad de las Americas – Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Power Industry Division Scholarship
Prapti Bordoloi
Institute of Technology, Nirma University – Ahmedabad, GJ, IND
Rohit Gavali
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND
Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship
Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship
Saeed Ansari Rad
The University of British Columbia – Kelowna, BC, CAN
Huston Scholarship
Sanchit Mhadgut
Vivekanand Education Society’s Institute of Technology – Mumbai, MH, IND
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Sheri Wood
Western Michigan University – Kalamazoo, MI, USA
Pulp and Paper Industry Division
Shruti Rane
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, MH, IND
Huston Scholarship
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Siddarth Bangera
Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering – Mumbai, MH, IND
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Similoluwa Oluwaferanmi Orisaya-Taiwo
University of Salerno – Fisciano, Salerno, Italy
Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship
Somya Gupta
Silver Oak University – Ahmedabad, GJ, IND
Huston Scholarship
Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship
Sujal Vasoya
Dharmsinh Desai University – Nadiad, GJ, IND
Huston Scholarship
Aerospace and Test Measurement Division
Swapnil Mane
University of Bristol – Bristol, Avon, UK
Huston Scholarship
Yutika Chougule
Northeastern University – Boston, MA, USA
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Zihan Zhang
Georgia Institute of Technology – Atlanta, GA, USA
Huston Scholarship
Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA’s mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.
Media contact:
Morgan Foor,
[email protected]
