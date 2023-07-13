ISA Publishes Position Paper on Achieving Sustainability Goals with Automation

Paper offers guidance on the role of automation in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities

Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2023) – The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced the publication of a new position paper, “Achieving Sustainability Goals with Automation.”

Automation technology has changed the way we live and work – and has increased productivity, efficiency, and profitability for organizations and individuals the world over. As the paper describes, automation also has a significant role to play in achieving sustainability goals – offering new ways to accelerate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities across manufacturing, industry, and beyond.

Specific recommendations are offered for organizations seeking to demonstrate ESG leadership through the application of automation technologies and systems, including:

Optimizing energy usage by using automation to manage lighting, heating, and cooling systems

Relying upon advanced sensors and other automation technologies to reduce the risk of injury to personnel by isolating hazardous processes

Providing accountability and transparency by surfacing data and offering objective analysis

Creating new jobs and upskilling opportunities as needs and technologies evolve – the World Economic Forum estimates an additional 12 million new jobs created by 2023 due to automation

“ISA has led the automation profession for 78 years, and we are pleased to continue our thought leadership by offering recommendations on how sustainability and automation can drive business excellence,” said Prabhu Soundarrajan, ISA President-Elect Secretary. “We see a symbiotic relationship between sustainability and automation. Industry and manufacturing organizations have much to gain by embracing sustainable automation practices, and businesses that have not already relied on automation technologies and standards to a significant degree will find that doing so helps them achieve their sustainability goals.”

The position paper is available now on the ISA website. Future position papers to be published by the Society will address such topics as operational technology cybersecurity to protect critical infrastructure, and the role of automation in workforce development and job creation.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA’s mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

