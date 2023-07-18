ISA Recognizes 2023 Celebrating Excellence Awardees

Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2023) – The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced the 2023 ISA Celebrating Excellence award recipients. The ISA honors and awards program is the Society’s opportunity to formally showcase and celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of its members, partners, and other automation professionals.

The Celebrating Excellence awards endeavors to stimulate, enhance, encourage, acknowledge, and reward outstanding contributions to our society and the automation profession by providing an avenue for individuals to compete for recognition within established categories. The Honors & Awards Committee annually receives all award nominations for defined Society awards, reviews the candidate qualifications, and recommends to the Executive Board honorees for approval.

Congratulations to our 2023 awardees for their outstanding achievement – a recognition well deserved!

2023 Celebrating Excellence Honorees

Enduring Society Service

Alan Bryant

Excellence in Division Leadership

Alan Bryant, Chemicals and Petroleum Division

Jayesh Barve, Automatic Controls and Robotics Division

Jeff Winter, Smart Manufacturing and IIoT Division

Kelvin Erickson, Education and Research Division

Manoj Yegnaraman, Water and Wastewater Division

Rathan Bala, Building and Automation Systems Division

Ronaldo Neves Ribeiro, Pulp and Paper Division

Sandra Krauthamer, Aerospace and Test Measurement Division

Zain Ali, Process and Measurement Control Division

Excellence in Mentoring

Isabel Vidal-Tato

Excellence in Section Leadership

Francisco José Alférez Canales, Spain Section

Excellence in Standards

Frank Stieglitz

Excellence in Student Section Leadership

Haard Shah

Excellence in Technical Achievement

James Haw

Division Awards

Don Dickinson, Water and Wastewater Division

R. Russell Reinhart, Education and Research Division

Rajshekhar Uchil, Aerospace and Test Measurement Division

Sherry LaBonne, Process Measurement and Control Division

Section Excellence

Columbia Section

Maharashtra Section

Pune Section

Student Section Excellence

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering

Standards Achievement

Frank Stieglitz

Gregory McMillan

Peter Morgan

Volunteer Leader of the Year

Gurmeet Anand

Best Selling Book

Measurement and Control Basics, Fifth Edition by Thomas A. Hughes

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA’s mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

Media Contact:

Morgan Foor

[email protected]

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173743