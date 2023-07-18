ISA Recognizes 2023 Celebrating Excellence Awardees
Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2023) – The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced the 2023 ISA Celebrating Excellence award recipients. The ISA honors and awards program is the Society’s opportunity to formally showcase and celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of its members, partners, and other automation professionals.
The Celebrating Excellence awards endeavors to stimulate, enhance, encourage, acknowledge, and reward outstanding contributions to our society and the automation profession by providing an avenue for individuals to compete for recognition within established categories. The Honors & Awards Committee annually receives all award nominations for defined Society awards, reviews the candidate qualifications, and recommends to the Executive Board honorees for approval.
Congratulations to our 2023 awardees for their outstanding achievement – a recognition well deserved!
2023 Celebrating Excellence Honorees
Enduring Society Service
- Alan Bryant
Excellence in Division Leadership
- Alan Bryant, Chemicals and Petroleum Division
- Jayesh Barve, Automatic Controls and Robotics Division
- Jeff Winter, Smart Manufacturing and IIoT Division
- Kelvin Erickson, Education and Research Division
- Manoj Yegnaraman, Water and Wastewater Division
- Rathan Bala, Building and Automation Systems Division
- Ronaldo Neves Ribeiro, Pulp and Paper Division
- Sandra Krauthamer, Aerospace and Test Measurement Division
- Zain Ali, Process and Measurement Control Division
Excellence in Mentoring
- Isabel Vidal-Tato
Excellence in Section Leadership
- Francisco José Alférez Canales, Spain Section
Excellence in Standards
- Frank Stieglitz
Excellence in Student Section Leadership
- Haard Shah
Excellence in Technical Achievement
- James Haw
Division Awards
- Don Dickinson, Water and Wastewater Division
- R. Russell Reinhart, Education and Research Division
- Rajshekhar Uchil, Aerospace and Test Measurement Division
- Sherry LaBonne, Process Measurement and Control Division
Section Excellence
- Columbia Section
- Maharashtra Section
- Pune Section
Student Section Excellence
- Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering
Standards Achievement
- Frank Stieglitz
- Gregory McMillan
- Peter Morgan
Volunteer Leader of the Year
- Gurmeet Anand
Best Selling Book
- Measurement and Control Basics, Fifth Edition by Thomas A. Hughes
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA’s mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.
Media Contact:
Morgan Foor
[email protected]
###
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173743