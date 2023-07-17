Jaguar Transportation Inc. Acquired by Luminus Management in Partnership with Lilium Group and Gateway Transport – a Consortium of Prominent Mexican Industrial Interests

Acquisition includes over 775 tractor and trailer assets, five strategic freight facilities throughout Mexico, diverse and well-established relationships with key Mexican and International customers, and a strong operational track record of service and safety.

Company holds only active Neutral Foreign Investment Permit allowing a majority US-owned carrier to operate with same freedoms as a Mexican-owned carrier giving Jaguar tremendous flexibility on both sides of US-Mexico border.

HOUSTON & MONTERREY, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luminus Management LLC today announced that effective June 21, 2023, it has closed its acquisition of Jaguar Transportation Inc. (“JTI”), the Holding Company of Servicios de Transportacion Jaguar SA de CV (“STJ”) and its affiliates (collectively, “Jaguar”) in an all-cash stock purchase transaction.





The transaction was completed in partnership with Lilium Group LLC (“Lilium”), a private equity firm focused on transportation and industrial investments, and Gateway Transport Investments LLC (“Gateway”), a consortium of prominent Mexican investors active in the industrial and transportation sectors. Together, Luminus and its partners expect to make substantial investments to expand Jaguar’s service offerings to new and existing customers. Jaguar will remain headquartered in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and the current management team is expected to continue in their present roles.

Jaguar has a specific focus on supporting cross-border import and export trade with the United States and also has substantial capabilities as an intra-Mexico carrier and a domestic and international freight broker. Most notably, Jaguar holds the only active Neutral Foreign Investment Permit which grants a majority US-owned company freedom to operate in the same manner as a Mexican national carrier. This flexibility allows Jaguar to offer seamless solutions throughout North America to its customers as well as to several other of the largest US and Mexican carriers who rely on Jaguar as a trusted partner for their cross-border operations.

Jaguar’s operations are facilitated by its strategically located facilities:

Monterrey Terminal (Headquarters): capacity for >550 assets on 20 acres (fully paved), full suite of ancillary services for customer freight, 4-bay full-service maintenance shop

Nuevo Laredo Terminal (only 7.5mi from US Border): capacity for >850 assets on 30 acres (fully paved), full suite of ancillary services for customer freight, 7-bay full-service maintenance shop

Additional Terminals in San Luis Potosi, Mexico City, and Guadalajara.

“Jaguar is a unique asset in North American transportation, and we are excited to partner with Gateway and STJ’s existing Mexican management and shareholders to continue to develop and grow the company’s footprint and services,” said Peterson Hawkins, Partner at Lilium Group and Executive Chairman of Jaguar. “The Mexican domestic economy continues to strengthen, and we expect that operations of multi-national businesses in the vicinity of the US border will grow evermore rapidly. Jaguar is well positioned to capitalize on and support this growth, and we intend to invest heavily in the company’s people, rolling stock, and facilities to bring an unrivaled suite of logistical solutions to customers in the United States and Mexico.”

“This investment alongside our Gateway partners is a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on strong tailwinds in cross border trade while tapping into a large network of industrial companies who want a long-term partner to serve their logistical needs,” said Carlos Treistman, General Counsel of Luminus and newly appointed General Counsel of Jaguar. Mr. Treistman has taken on this additional role which allows the company to benefit from his 30 years of experience as an international lawyer at global law firms working throughout Latin America with an emphasis on cross-border transactions in Mexico and significant expertise representing global transportation companies.

Advisors

Perkins Coie served as Buyer’s Counsel with Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary, P.C. serving as Regulatory Counsel and Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza, y Enriquez serving as Local Counsel with the support of Rivera, Gaxiola, Kalloi, Fernandez, Del Castillo, Quevedo, Lagos, y Machuca.

About Jaguar

Jaguar Transportation Inc. (“JTI”) is the Delaware based holding company of Servicios de Transportacion Jaguar SA de CV (“STJ”) and its affiliates (collectively, “Jaguar”), a Mexico-based provider of cross-border and domestic freight services. To find out more, visit https://stjaguar.com.mx/.

Luminus Management LLC (“Luminus”) is an investment management firm focused on value-oriented strategies that target opportunities across the capital structure of companies within the broader energy, chemicals, and industrial ecosystem. The investment approach is based on deep fundamental analysis and a focus on risk management. The firm has a general focus on opportunities within North America.

Lilium Group LLC (“Lilium”) is a Houston-based private equity fund manager focused on middle market investments in the transportation and industrials sectors. Our primary investment mandate is partnering with capable management teams with solid assets and providing the capital and strategic support to grow and generate cash flow over the long term. Through its affiliate, Lilium Portfolio Services (“LPS”), Lilium provides operational support to portfolio companies including accounting, procurement, finance, legal, human resources, IT services, and compliance.

Contacts

Carlos Treistman



General Counsel



Luminus Management



1811 Bering Drive, Suite 400



Houston, TX 77057



+1.713.826.6262



[email protected]