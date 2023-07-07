KBRA Assigns AA Rating to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (DC) Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A; Affirms AA+ Rating for Senior Lien Bonds; Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A (Sustainability Bonds – Climate Bond Certified). KBRA additionally affirms the longterm rating of AA+ for the Authority’s senior lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds outstanding. The rating Outlook is Stable.





Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

The signatory jurisdictions have an uninterrupted 47-year history of payment of their annual commitments.

Strong credit characteristics of signatory jurisdictions supports appropriation funding mechanism.

Essentiality of mass transit to metropolitan Washington D.C. area and established history of operating and capital support by these jurisdictions.

Substantial coverage of debt service requirements.

Credit Challenges

Dedicated revenue sources may be adversely affected by economic cycles and exogenous events.

Signatories are allowed to proportionally reduce their dedicated capital funding contribution if another does not pay the full amount of their obligations.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Improved credit position of signatory jurisdictions.

For Downgrade

Weakened credit position of one or more of the signatories.

Failure of one or more signatories to make its committed appropriation in full.

Methodologies

Public Finance: U.S. State Annual Appropriation Obligation Rating Methodology

ESG Global Rating Methodology

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.

