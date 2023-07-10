Keke Palmer Is Zenni’s Newest Brand Ambassador, Stars In New “Find Your Frame of Mind” Campaign

Zenni will showcase glasses lover Keke Palmer’s inspiring style through a multi-faceted campaign launching today

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zenni, the world’s leading online eyewear retailer, today announced a multi-year partnership with the uber-stylish and multi-hyphenate actress, singer, and entrepreneur, Keke Palmer. As Zenni’s newest brand ambassador, Palmer stars in its brand campaign launching today – “Find Your Frame of Mind,” which features a variety of playful frames that reflect the mood of the season and are inspired by Palmer’s impeccable style and magnetic personality.









The campaign’s first mood, “Summer Love,” features bold, colorful eyeglasses and sunglasses that capture the vibrant essence of summer style. Frames come in a variety of cool summer colors including moss green and golden amber, reflective of island life vibes perfect for a beachside sunset. The Find Your Frame of Mind curations also feature eyewear of various sizes that make a big statement, creating the perfect look for any occasion. Additional phases of the campaign will launch this year featuring new seasonal moods and fun frames. From the beach to the boardroom, on set, or at home, there are styles reflective of every mood.

“Anyone who knows me knows that glasses are a huge part of my day to day style – they’re the perfect accessory. I love my Zenni glasses and how they allow me to express myself through the different moods that make me who I am,” said Keke Palmer. “Zenni’s mission to provide eyewear for everyone is so important. I hope all of these new collections help people feel confident, cool, creative and ready to express their own personal style – no matter what it is!”

As part of the Find Your Frame of Mind campaign, customers can shop Zenni’s vast collection of over 3,000 frames to express themselves by exploring styles as diverse as their personalities. Find Your Frame of Mind creative featuring Palmer will be in OOH, print and digital advertising, as well as Zenni’s owned channels and three more mood-inspired collections will be unveiled this year.

“Keke Palmer is such a monumental talent and embodies what it means to be a positive and confident force in the world,” said Zenni Co-founder and CEO, Julia Zhen. “As a trendsetter, especially when it comes to her glasses collection, we’re thrilled Keke is our new ambassador and can’t wait to see how she inspires Zenni customers to express their moods and individual style wearing Zennis all year round.”

Zenni is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and expanded its technology advancements with AI-powered digital tools such as Prescription Scan and Image Search, which simplify the online shopping experience for consumers. With Prescription Scan, customers simply upload a picture of their prescription details so they can easily shop and check out. Image Search enables customers to take or upload a photo of frames they like, which are then matched with a pair from Zenni’s expansive catalog, saving shoppers time and money.

Teaming up with Palmer comes on the heels of Zenni’s recent partnerships with other fashion, sports and pop culture icons that include Iris Apfel, David Ortiz, George and Claire Kittle, Cynthia Rowley and more. Summer Love styles from the Find Your Frame of Mind campaign featuring Palmer can be found online at Zenni.com/keke-palmer.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox, Columbus Crew and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Iris Apfel, Cynthia Rowley and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/blog/press/.

Keke Palmer x Zenni Summer Love Imagery here

Contacts

Toni Vindel | Public Relations, Zenni | [email protected]