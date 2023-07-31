Kernel Introduces Flow2: Revolutionary Advanced Neuroimaging Technology Enabling Precision Neuromedicine

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kernel, a pioneer in neuroimaging technology, is proud to unveil its groundbreaking Flow2 system, a major leap forward in the field of functional neuroimaging. With Flow2, researchers and clinicians now have unprecedented access to robust, fMRI-like functional neuroimaging in a quick and user-friendly headset, making precision neuromedicine more accessible than ever before.





Flow2 incorporates state-of-the-art time-domain functional near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-fNIRS) technology along with electroencephalography (EEG). This unique combination provides an exceptionally comprehensive view of brain activity, enabling researchers and clinicians to delve deeper into the intricate workings of the brain. TD-fNIRS measures changes in oxygenation levels in the brain’s cortical regions, offering high-resolution insights similar to fMRI, while EEG captures the electrical brain waves, providing additional information about neural dynamics. This integration of TD-fNIRS and EEG in Flow2 coupled with the ease of use, portability and scalability, unlocks unprecedented possibilities for studying brain function, developing robust biomarkers, and deeply characterizing new therapies.

“Flow2 is a game-changer in the field of neuroimaging,” said Ryan Field, PhD, CEO of Kernel. “We now have a tool that can generate sufficient data to feed modern AI tools and draw new insights that will power the emerging field of precision neuromedicine. There are many questions that have yet to be answered because a standardized, robust, and scalable source of functional brain data was unavailable, until now.”

The Flow technology has been validated through a series of publications demonstrating both the raw system performance and its ability to measure meaningful responses to psychoactive substances. Flow2 builds on these successes and has been launched into a number of research settings as we start to build the next generation of use cases around highly-scalable neuroimaging.

“Our team has been working for five years to perfect the technology inside of Flow2 and it’s now ready for widespread use,” noted Field. “Our mission at Kernel is to use Flow2 to build the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of brain-based biomarkers. The robust and information-rich biomarkers that we’re building are going to enable completely new types of neuroscience development to be done.”

Kernel is a trailblazer in the field of neuroimaging technology, dedicated to advancing precision neuromedicine. By developing innovative and accessible solutions, Kernel aims to build the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of brain-based biomarkers, revolutionizing the treatment of mental and brain health.

