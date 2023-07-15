Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – July 15, 2023) – Pioneer Square -based Law Office of Shira J. Stefanik has announced a new range of services for clients who face DUI charges in Belltown and the greater Seattle area. With a focus on the complexities and challenges that often surround DUI cases, the new services from the Law Office of Shira J. Stefanik offer skilled legal representation and support for Seattle clients, from early consultation stages to the final outcome.

More information can be found at https://stefanikdefense.com.



Law Office of Shira J Stefanik Announces New Belltown DUI Legal Defense Service



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/172487_5d617d8454dc9a55_001full.jpg

Now serving Belltown and the surrounding area, the legal solutions aim to help individuals who may find themselves facing criminal allegations relating to a DUI, with comprehensive legal strategies tailored to each client’s circumstances and experienced assistance for defendants.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, penalties for first-time DUIs in Washington state currently include the automatic revocation of a person’s driver’s license, fines up to $5,000, and mandatory jail time, but Shira J. Stefanik’s law office aims to help clients with a defense strategy that takes the latest regulations and laws into account. Shira says, “Criminal allegations are serious problems. I am here to be the solution.”

While DUI charges can cause a great deal of stress for clients and their families, Ms. Stefanik’s law office strives to alleviate the anxiety and burden by managing all legal aspects of a case, including helping clients understand the specific charges they may face, handling administrative tasks, and representing clients in court.

As part of the legal framework in a DUI case, the Law Office of Shira J. Stefanik will advise clients on whether or not to plead guilty or enter a plea bargain, while exploring all available options for contesting a DUI charge.

With years of experience in handling DUI cases, Law Office of Shira J. Stefanik applies its legal skills and experience to negotiate the details of a case during a pre-trial conference, identify key witnesses and investigators who can testify on the client’s behalf, and fight for an optimal outcome.

Along with legal guidance regarding DUI charges, Law Office of Shira J Stefanik is available to assist Seattle clients with domestic violence, drug crimes, asset forfeiture, and other criminal defense cases.

Further details can be found at: https://stefanikdefense.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Shira Stefanik

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Law Office of Shira J Stefanika

Address: 119 1st Ave S Suite 500, , Seattle, WA 98104, United States

Website: https://stefanikdefense.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172487