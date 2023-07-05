Lightwave Dental Partners with Lindsay Goldberg for Its Next Stage of Growth

Lindsay Goldberg’s investment will fuel the continued growth of the Dental Leadership Organization movement and position Lightwave to further expand its footprint through office openings and affiliations with dental entrepreneurs.





WOODBRIDGE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DLO–Lightwave Dental (“Lightwave”), a leading management services partner for high-quality dentists in the mid-Atlantic region, today announced that affiliates of Lindsay Goldberg, a leading private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders, and management teams, have completed a majority investment in Lightwave in partnership with Lightwave Founder and CEO, Justin Jory. Financial details of the investment were not disclosed. Lightwave is a high-growth company building the group model for the future of dentistry as the industry’s first Dental Leadership Organization (DLO).

Lightwave supports a growing network of high-quality dental practices with robust support services and a values-based culture that puts people first and elevates doctors as the natural leaders of their dental practices. Lightwave’s dental leadership movement grew to over 200 highly productive dentists in just over six years thanks to the guidance of and investments from its first equity partner Alpine Investors. This new investment from Lindsay Goldberg signals the next phase of growth for Lightwave and aligns with its core philosophy of growing through relationship-driven partnerships.

“By partnering with Lindsay Goldberg, we will continue to build the platform of choice for entrepreneurial dentists and their support teams so they can continue to provide the highest quality patient care in our communities,” said Justin Jory, Lightwave Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This investment validates the quality and growth potential of Lightwave’s business model as the first Dental Leadership Organization. We believe in the power of our dental leadership community and our role in supporting their personal and professional growth, so they can focus on providing excellent patient care,” said Clifton Cameron, Lightwave’s Chief Dental Officer.

Lightwave has experienced significant growth in recent years and currently supports 86 dental practice locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama, with more than 1,800 team members, up from 800 in 2021.

“We are excited to partner with Justin Jory, Dr. Cameron, and the Lightwave leadership team as they build an authentic dental community that drives growth and creates value for entrepreneurial dentists. Lindsay Goldberg’s partnership with Lightwave is reflective of our collaborative approach and the fact the company is positioned to continue to grow as a leading growth partner to dental leaders,” said Ali Nensi, partner at Lindsay Goldberg.

Lightwave’s differentiated Launch-Lead-Legacy strategy serves a threefold mission to (1) provide proven professional pathways to Launch successful careers for young dentists, (2) provide scalable business services for entrepreneurial dentists looking to Lead their regional brand to the next level of growth, and (3) provide a smooth transition into retirement for experienced dental practice owners looking to enhance and protect their professional Legacy. The company’s dentist-owned and dentist-lead strategy is committed to providing customized support for every practice while preserving their local identity and driving growth with best practices, growth capital, and leadership training. Lightwave removes the financial burden of debt and the management burden of running a small business by providing support services such as recruiting support, human resources, information technology, accounting, marketing, revenue cycle management, and other business services. The end goal is for practice owners and their dental teams to have more freedom to focus on the things they care about the most, providing high-quality patient care and growing their dental practice.

Lindsay Goldberg’s mission is to be the premier partner for families, founders, and management teams. The firm’s relationship-driven approach is supported by a global network of affiliate partners and a passion for collaborative business building.

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Lightwave. McDermott, Will & Emery served as legal counsel to Lindsay Goldberg.

About Lightwave Dental

Founded in 2016, Lightwave Dental is a high-growth company building the group model for the future of the dental industry. As the industry’s first Dental Leadership Organization, Lightwave focuses on partnering, training, and developing dentists as natural leaders of their dental practice. The company helps dentists launch their careers, supports those leading high-growth dental groups, and assists with preserving their legacy as they transition into retirement. Lightwave is solving large issues in dentistry around retirement, business management, reimbursements, and partnership by providing the benefits of a group while preserving the essence of private practice. The company currently supports more than 200 dentists and 1,800 active employees in 86 dental offices across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama. For additional information, please visit lightwavedental.com and follow the organization on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Lindsay Goldberg

Lindsay Goldberg is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses. Since 2001, Lindsay Goldberg has raised more than $17 billion of equity capital and has invested in over 60 platform companies and over 300 follow-on opportunities. The firm focuses on three industries that typically demonstrate resilience across economic cycles, including industrials, services, and healthcare, in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. Lindsay Goldberg takes a relationship-driven approach and is supported by its global network of affiliate partners. For more information about Lindsay Goldberg, please visit www.lindsaygoldbergllc.com.

Contacts

Lightwave: Lee Crawford, [email protected]

Lindsay Goldberg: [email protected]