LocatorX Announces Eddie Northen as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LocatorX, a company known for connecting business processes at the edge with the enterprise through its open IoT hardware and software platforms, today announced Eddie Northen as the new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of the Atlanta-based company. Northen comes to LocatorX with over 30 years of experience in the Supply Chain and Business Services Industries, including over 25 years at UPS. Northen has extensive experience leading companies through technological implementation to improve efficiency and customer experience.





“I am pleased to officially recognize Eddie as our new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer,” said Chester Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of LocatorX. “He is a seasoned executive who brings exceptional financial acumen and over 30 years of experience to our company. Eddie’s financial leadership will be most valuable to us as we continue to grow our business.”

Northen commented, “I am very excited to take on this role and want to personally thank Chester, Scott, and the Board for all of their support and guidance during the transition period. I have had the opportunity to spend time with a number of LocatorX team members, meet with several investors, and learn about the use of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques. This exposure has made me feel even more privileged to be a part of this exceptional company.”

Northen brings a wealth of tax, treasury, risk management, FP&A, investor relations, and audit experience, coupled with strong international knowledge, to LocatorX. Most recently, he was the CFO at Rollins, Inc. In previous roles at UPS, he was the Vice President of International Finance & Accounting – Global Business Services, CFO of UPS’ Asia Pacific Region based in Hong Kong, and he served as CFO of the U.S. West Region.

Northen and his wife, Mayra, reside in Alpharetta, GA. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he serves his community as an Executive Committee Member at the Atlanta Mission and the Atlanta Area Council of Boy Scouts of America and the Treasurer for the Atlanta Shakespeare Company.

Northen received his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University and MBA from Regis University in Denver, Colo. He also participated in Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Program.

