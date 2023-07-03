Mauna Kea Technologies Announces the Installation of Cellvizio® at University College Cork – APC Microbiome Ireland for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Applications

PARIS & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:





Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announces that Cellvizio is being installed at the University College Cork – APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland research center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) applications under the leadership of Prof. Marietta Iacucci. This is also the first installation of Cellvizio in Ireland for clinical purposes.

Prof. Marietta Iacucci, M.D., Ph.D., FASGE, AGAF, who recently joined University College Cork as Professor of Gastroenterology and Clinical Investigator at APC Microbiome Ireland, stated: “In our recent publication and presentation of the Endo-Omics study, we demonstrated that in vivo, mucosal and microvascular changes detected by pCLE are associated with response to biologics in Inflammatory Bowel Disease. We aim to continue to push our knowledge further thanks to the combination of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, multi-omics analysis and pCLE.”

Recently presented at the 2023 Annual Congress of ECCO, the Endo-Omics study1 led by Prof. Iacucci demonstrated the clinical value of computer-aided analysis of pCLE images with molecular labeling and gene expression for identification of markers of response in biological therapy in IBD patients. This may lead to improved outcomes for patients through enhanced personalized treatment.

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies, commented: “Following the publication of the Endo-Omics study and the results of the ERIca trial demonstrating the superiority of Intestinal Barrier Healing as visualized by Cellvizio over endoscopic and histological biomarkers, we are entering a new phase of business development for Cellvizio in the field of IBD. Cellvizio brings a clear differentiated value proposition in the analysis of IBD patients’ condition which paves the way for its use in the drug development process for IBD therapies.”

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Techonologies’ financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 3 of Mauna Kea Technologies’ 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on June 28, 2023 under number D-23-0545, which is available on the Company’s website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

1 Iacucci et al. Inflamm Bowel Dis. 2022 Nov 15; doi: 10.1093/ibd/izac233. Computer-Aided Imaging Analysis of Probe-Based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy With Molecular Labeling and Gene Expression Identifies Markers of Response to Biological Therapy in IBD Patients: The Endo-Omics Study

