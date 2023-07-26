Midaxo Builds Strong Momentum During First Half of 2023

Major Product Update, Continued Customer Growth, and New Funding Demonstrate Accelerating Opportunity for Corporate Dealmaking Cloud

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midaxo, provider of the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking, today announced that it continued to grow its customer base and expand its leadership in the corporate development platform space during the first half of 2023. The company doubled the number of new customers signed from Q1 to Q2, completed a new funding round and released an extensive product update that enables customers to easily move dealmaking to the cloud while expanding market opportunities for Midaxo. In the months following the product release, the company has successfully migrated 100% of its customers to the new platform, which Midaxo will also use to deliver new AI-powered capabilities to the broader dealmaking industry.

“Corporate dealmaking is now widely recognized as the fastest, lowest risk way to drive inorganic corporate growth, but only if dealmaking teams can optimize how they identify targets, conduct due diligence and manage post-merger integrations,” said Midaxo CEO Jude McColgan. “In an economic environment that demands increasing dealmaking speed while lowering risk, Midaxo, the Cloud for Corporate Development, is being recognized as a foundational platform for achieving greater insight into targets, automating due diligence, and integrating acquisitions efficiently. I’m extremely proud of the level of execution we have achieved over the first half of 2023, and I expect even better results in the second half of the year as we begin to deliver new AI-powered capabilities.”

Growth & Funding

The number of new customers signed doubled in Q2 compared to Q1 2023.

In March, the company announced the appointment of CEO Jude McColgan, who was instrumental in shifting the company from focusing solely on M&A to solving the comprehensive needs of corporate development teams. McColgan has also played a vital role in the company’s approach to the investment community and industry thought leadership.

Midaxo recently completed a round of funding from its existing investors. The funds will be used to pursue new opportunities to apply AI to corporate development processes and to expand the company’s sales, marketing, and engineering to accelerate its growth in the market for cloud solutions for corporate development.

Products & Services

In March, the company announced the launch of the new Midaxo, the Cloud for Corporate Development, a platform designed to support all forms of corporate dealmaking. The solution simplifies and accelerates corporate dealmaking processes, provides centralized oversight across all deal pipelines, and provides three vital capabilities: pipeline management, target evaluation and post-deal integration.

New Value Tracker, Deal Scoring, and Target Insights features were launched in the Midaxo Cloud.

The company recently completed the migration of 100% of its customers to the Midaxo Cloud platform.

Though Leadership

Conferences

Midaxo was a sponsor of the Transaction Advisors M&A Conference in San Francisco and at the University of Chicago. These annual events give senior corporate development leaders, in-house M&A counsel, and highly acquisitive private equity investors the opportunity to discuss the challenges impacting their transactions. Midaxo representatives were available to discuss the advanced capabilities of the company’s new AI-powered corporate dealmaking platform.

Webinars

Midaxo CEO Jude McColgan joined executives from Crowe and CareAbout for a panel discussion on how M&A productivity platforms are helping companies close deals faster, seamlessly manage the deal process, and reduce risk while saving time and money. The discussion was led by the editors of Mergers & Acquisitions.

Preserving the Spark: Realizing Value When Acquiring Smaller Companies – Featuring Galina Wolinetz, Managing Director of Virtas Partners, and Terry Erisman, CMO of Midaxo, this webinar presented best practices for post-merger integration – focusing on the special challenges presented when acquiring smaller companies – and how to maximize value while preserving the essence of an acquisition.

How to Build a Winning M&A Pipeline – Midaxo CEO Jude McColgan and Vilius Audinis, PhD., Midaxo’s Head of Product Management, revealed the key to reviewing 5x more targets and building a winning M&A pipeline using a systematic and repeatable approach.

5 Ways the New Midaxo Platform Powers Better Dealmaking – An overview of the dramatic improvements made to the Midaxo platform to make M&A efforts more effective and efficient – and less risky. Key takeaways included the “must have” capabilities in the new Midaxo platform, such as deal sourcing, due diligence, and integration. The webinar also featured an overview of the new platform architecture and a preview of the new features planned for 2023.

7+ M&A Pipeline Metrics You Should Be Tracking – A discussion about what metrics should be used to track the health of M&A and corporate development initiatives, how to build focused KPI reports to drive performance, and how to customize and automate reports to get real-time answers in a few clicks.

Whitepapers

About Midaxo

Midaxo is the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking. Digitally transforming the dealmaking process, Midaxo leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver breakthrough productivity gains while decreasing deal risk. The modular Midaxo Cloud platform can be configured for each customer to enable corporate development and M&A leaders at enterprises and private equity firms to find, evaluate, and deliver value from new assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The CRM module makes it easy to identify and manage 5x more targets. The collaborative due diligence module reduces diligence time 50% compared to traditional approaches. The integration module provides structure for post-merger integrations, accelerating time to value up to 40%. The platform functions as the system of record while reducing risk throughout the acquisition process. The more than 500 Midaxo customers include Ascensus, Banner Health, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services. For more information, visit Midaxo.com.

Contact:

Terry Erisman

Midaxo

[email protected]

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.