Mindbreeze is Recognized by KMWorld as a Top 100 Company Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, was recognized once again in this year’s KMWorld AI100 List – The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management.





This year’s list, selected by KMWorld, focuses on 100 innovative knowledge management vendors infusing offerings with AI and related technologies.

View the full list on KMWorld’s website.

“We are honored and excited to be recognized again by KMWorld for our accomplishments in helping companies receive holistic views and tangible insights from their information. Our product is allowing overwhelming amounts of data to be easily accessible for enterprises through integrating AI applications such as entity recognition, natural language processing, knowledge extraction, semantic relations, and more,” shares Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. By integrating secure Large Language Models into our Insight Engine, we are elevating natural language understanding to unprecedented heights for enterprises worldwide. Being included in this report gives us great pleasure as we continue to innovate our product for customer’s information insight needs.”

“Today, AI has the potential to impact almost every part of an organization’s structure and operations, including their customer-facing presence,” remarked Tom Hogan Jr., publisher of KMWorld. “We see AI reaching into marketing, customer service, legal, finance, human resources, compliance, fleet maintenance, manufacturing, sales, and many other business units. In recognition of the growing interest and innovation in the market, KMWorld has expanded the number of companies we consider important in AI this year from 50 to 100.”

Mindbreeze InSpire is an artificial intelligence-powered solution that uses traditional search methods and sophisticated data analysis methods to interpret enterprise information and generate answers to critical business issues. Some of the largest companies in the world, including more than 2,000 leading organizations across a diverse range of business areas, are using Mindbreeze InSpire as a solution for the intelligent linking, evaluation, and provision of information.

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading publisher, information provider, and conference organizer in knowledge management, document management, and content management. KMWorld is a publishing division of Information Today, Inc.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading information insight and knowledge management provider with corporate headquarters in Central Europe, North America, and a global partner network. The Mindbreeze InSpire product uses unique artificial intelligence (AI) methods such as machine learning, natural language processing, and neural networks to help companies analyze, understand, and leverage their enterprise data.

You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

Contacts

Mindbreeze



Jeremy Wise



+1-312-300-6745



[email protected]