Monarch Celebrates NASDAQ Billboard Inclusion, Announces Plans for Further International Expansion

Monarch aims to innovate the landscape of shared interests, bridging the gap between curators, enthusiasts, and artists.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2023) – 2023 marks a remarkable new beginning for the Monarch community. This milestone is being commemorated with a series of exciting announcements, including the featuring on the prestigious NASDAQ billboard in New York City and plans for further international expansion.

Image: Monarch Community Featured on NASDAQ Billboard

Image: Monarch Community Featured on NASDAQ Billboard

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/173943_fae2d38714f7e977_001full.jpg

The Monarch team expressed immense excitement over their inclusion on the illustrious NASDAQ billboard. This achievement signifies Monarch’s ambition to become the premier hub for enthusiasts who share a common passion. The community comprises a rich tapestry of individuals: contemporary artists, hip hop celebrities, professional athletes, renowned fashion designers, cultural curators, sneaker aficionados, and memorabilia enthusiasts. Monarch aims to offer its members an all-encompassing global platform to explore, collaborate, and share the ethos of their shared interests.

Monarch, named after the Monarch butterfly symbolizing perseverance and generational effort, is led by President Barney Wang. Apart from the central headquarters and management team located in New York, Monarch plans to extend its global offices to Vancouver, Beijing, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Esteemed individuals, cultural curators, and industry experts from the United States, Japan, China, and Singapore will be invited to the Community Council.

Launching the first phase, President Barney Wang stated, “Shared interests often mirror a generation. My journey into this world started at a young age with a passion for unique sneakers, eventually expanding to various areas of interest ranging from sports memorabilia to timepieces and contemporary art. Along the way, I’ve met many like-minded individuals who have become trusted friends. The community we are nurturing at Monarch is rooted in these shared passions and the trust shared between leaders in their respective fields. With this curated community, we aim to lead this global industry.”

Image: Monarch Founder Barney Wang (right)

Image: Monarch Founder Barney Wang (right)

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/173943_fae2d38714f7e977_002full.jpg

Monarch is a community-driven consumer technology company worth keeping an eye on in 2023 and beyond. To learn more, visit https://monarch.one.

