Myriad Genetics Announces New $90 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility

SALT LAKE CITY, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that it has established a new $90 million asset-based credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as administrative agent and issuing bank, and the other lender parties thereto consisting of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and Bank of America, N.A. The ABL Facility includes an option to increase the maximum principal amount by up to $25 million for a total of $115 million.

“This new ABL Facility will provide additional financial flexibility to support Myriad Genetics’ growth strategy,” commented Paul Diaz, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The ABL Facility replaces the Company’s previous credit facility and matures on June 30, 2026. The ABL Facility is secured by substantially all of the assets of Myriad Genetics and its subsidiaries. Additional details on the ABL Facility, including the interest rate on loans under the ABL Facility, are included in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2023.

