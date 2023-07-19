National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) joins World Cloud Show

National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) partners with World Cloud Show to drive cloud adoption and digital transformation in Manila.

The 21st global edition of World Cloud Show is scheduled to take place on 17th August 2023 atEdsa Shangri-La in Manila, Philippines.

Join the event to explore the latest trends and innovations in the Philippine cloud market and get closer to achieving seamless cloud migration.

MANILA, July 19, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) has joined forces with World Cloud Show, the leading global event focused on cloud technologies and digital transformation. The partnership aims to drive cloud adoption and foster digital innovation in the Philippines. The 21st edition of World Cloud Show, organised by Trescon, is scheduled to take place on 17th August 2023 atEdsa Shangri-La in Manila, Philippines.

World Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven event that brings together industry experts, decision-makers, and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and advancements in cloud computing. With a focus on cloud adoption and digital transformation, the event provides a platform for enterprises and governments to exchange ideas, share best practices, and leveragethe power of cloud technologies.

The Manila edition of World Cloud Show offers a unique opportunity to witness the latest trends andinnovations in the Philippine cloud market. Pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers, and Cloud Computing Experts from various industries across the regionwill gather to discuss key topics such as Cloud Native, Intelligent Cloud, Collaborative Leadership, Data Visualisation & Management, Smart Data Centres, Sustainable Cloud, and Cloud Transformation.

Confirmed speakers at the event include industry leaders and visionaries shaping the future of cloud adoption and digital transformation in the region. Among the notable speakers are Tr Mon Gutierrez, Chiefof Staff for the Office of E-Government, DICT

Mary Joy Abueg, President, National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP)

Gemma Rose Dublan, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity Philippines

Hector Melencio, Assistant Vice President of the Information Technology Department and Deputy DataProtection Officer, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)

Mark Rivera, Country Chief Information Officer, Sodexo

Charlie Valerio, Chief Information Officer, Aboitiz Power Corporation

Alex Ustaris, Chief Technology Officer, PHINMA Education Holdings Inc.

Marlon Sorongon, Chief Information Security Officer, Maybank

Carlos Tengkiat, Chief Information Security Officer, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

The event is officially supported by the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines , the Asia Cloud Computing Association and Data Centre Association of the Philippines . Additionally, the event is excited tohave Cybersecurity Philippines CERT join as its community partner.

Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman of Trescon, expressed his enthusiasm about the event and the partnership with NICP, saying, “We are delighted to have the National ICT Confederation of thePhilippines join us for the Manila edition of World Cloud Show.

Together, we aim to create a platform that enables enterprises and governments to harness the potential ofcloud technologies and drive digital transformation.”

NICP’s involvement in World Cloud Show signifies a shared commitment to promoting foreign and localinvestments, balanced development, and the transformation of the

Philippines into a competitive provider for global services. By aligning with NICP’s vision, World Cloud Show aims to contribute significantly to inclusive countryside development through the use of cloudtechnologies.

“NICP’s partnership with World Cloud Show marks a significant step towards accelerating cloud migrationand digital transformation in Manila,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO of Trescon. “We are privileged to collaborate with NICP and bring together key stakeholders to drive innovation and foster sustainable growthin the cloud computing landscape.”

Registration for World Cloud Show Manila is now open. To secure your place and learn more about the event,please visit: https://worldcloudshow.com/manila/

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. Its summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering key stakeholders, including government organizations, regulators, enterprises, corporates, and more. With a team of over 250 employees across offices in 6 countries, Trescon has helped clients achieve exponential growth, acceleratemarket entry, and build valuable partnerships. For more information about Trescon, visit:www.tresconglobal.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nupur Aswani

Head – Media, PR and Corporate Communications, Trescon

+91 95559 15156 | [email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com