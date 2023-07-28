NetCents Technology Updates Stakeholders on Ongoing Advancements to its Accounting Processes

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2023) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to provide updates on the ongoing progress in its accounting and auditing processes.

Over the recent months, the NetCents team has been working hard to prepare its 2021 financial statements in anticipation of its 2021 year-end audit. Subsequent to the completion of the 2020 year-end filing in October 2022, the Company has received numerous document requests from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) between October 2022 and February 2023. These requests included the auditor’s work papers and other documentation related to the 2020 audited financial statements. NetCents has promptly responded to all inquiries from the BCSC, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and cooperation. Importantly, no regulatory actions have been taken against the Company. Moreover, the Company has not received any further inquiries from the BCSC regarding this matter since February 2023.

The Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) also has contacted the Company’s auditors to review their processes and methods. Although these interactions have led to delays in the 2021 audit completion timeline, NetCents remains fully committed to working closely with the auditors to assist in their review and recommendations. The Company’s primary objective is to assist the auditors in satisfying CPAB’s recommendations, ensuring effective and transparent accounting procedures moving forward.

Looking ahead, NetCents is scheduled to recommence its interaction with the auditors in mid-August to initiate the 2021, 2022 and 2023 fiscal years end auditing procedures. Rest assured, the NetCents accounting team has painstakingly arranged all necessary paperwork to ensure a smooth auditing process.

These efforts align with the Company’s unique business model as a cryptocurrency merchant processor, differentiating NetCents from traditional players such as Visa and Mastercard. The Company’s role as a facilitator of payments between customers and merchants involves accepting cryptocurrency payments, converting them to fiat currencies, and remitting the value using traditional banking systems. This unique business model introduces complexities involving multiple asset classes transiting through the Company balance sheet, which we are committed to addressing efficiently.

To help bridge the gap between our innovative business model and conventional accounting practices, the accounting department has developed reporting processes that integrate transaction and payment data from the merchant gateway into the accounting system. The Company has established a multi-currency and asset accounting process within our existing infrastructure and engaged with industry experts to facilitate the implementation of these changes. The Company is now focusing on further automating and speeding up the reconciliation process for multiple bank accounts, crypto wallets, and currency pairs.

In addition, the Company has decided that its primary currency for daily operations and financial reporting will be US dollars (USD), shifting away from Canadian dollars (CAD). This decision aligns NetCents better with industry standards and further streamlines its accounting efforts.

With these updates and changes, NetCents remains committed to integrating our innovative business model with traditional accounting standards. We will continue to focus on making necessary updates and achieving compliance in the forthcoming months. As we prepare our quarterly filings for 2021 and 2022 which will occur in the coming months, we also look forward to progressing the audit process efficiently.

The timeline for completing the audit is influenced by various elements, with the efficiency of the audit process being paramount. The process has proven somewhat atypical and more intricate and time-consuming than usual. In response, strategies are being evaluated to ensure a smoother and quicker execution of tasks.

Following the audit, the focus will shift to the relisting process with the CSE, which calls for comprehensive information about directors, executives, and other relevant details. The documentation required by The CSE is already in the works. The objective is to wrap up all these proceedings by late winter or early in the new year. However, this timeline is an approximation and might require adjustments in the face of unforeseen challenges. Despite this, optimism remains high within the team, and progress is being made quickly and steadily.

It is crucial to acknowledge that despite numerous challenges and hurdles, the Company has persevered and achieved steady growth in its business operations and platform. In the face of delays, complications, and extensive reviews, alongside the additional burden on company resources, NetCents has managed to navigate these obstacles adeptly.

One noteworthy achievement is the substantial increase in monthly volumes and merchant adoption. Despite the aforementioned difficulties, the Company has successfully attracted a more extensive customer base and enticed more merchants to utilize our services. This growth is a testament to the Company’s commitment to providing top-notch solutions and building strong partnerships within the industry.

Moreover, NetCents’ expansion on a global scale has been commendable, now transacting in 47 countries and counting. Its successful penetration into new markets is exemplified by the recently obtained licensing in the Middle East. In addition, the Company is making significant strides in securing licensing in the UK and Europe, a move set to strengthen its presence in these regions substantially.

Furthermore, NetCents has set its sights on the burgeoning Latin American market, a region we firmly assert, contrary to common perception, is an under-appreciated market with enormous potential. This market is emerging as a prominent arena for the crypto payments and remittance industry. The Company also is earnestly striving to establish a firm foothold in Asia. These strategic moves underscore the Company’s unwavering dedication to broadening its operations and reaching out to new customer segments across a diverse range of geographical landscapes.

As of today, the Company continues to be subject to a cease trade order and is working diligently to complete the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2021, and the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022.

