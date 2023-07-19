Neuronetics Announces Expanded TMS Therapy Access Through Aetna® Health Plans

Policy Updates Impact Nationwide Commercial Plans for 16.8 Million Covered Lives

MALVERN, Pa., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced a healthcare policy update from Aetna increases access for patients to the Company’s NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy.

Effective immediately, Aetna now allows transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment to be ordered and conducted under the supervision of behavioral health nurse practitioners for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Also included in the update is the removal of a four-month psychotherapy trial before a patient becomes eligible to receive an initial course of treatment with TMS.

“Aetna has joined the groundswell of payers that are alleviating access barriers for patients in need of mental health treatments,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President, and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “By opening access to care through nurse practitioners and reducing eligibility requirements, Aetna is recognizing the need to help people earlier in their treatment journey.”

Aetna is one of the largest health plans in the country with over 16.8 million lives covered through its commercial policies nationwide. This policy update builds on recent momentum from both commercial and government payers to expand coverage to TMS Therapy. Neuronetics previously announced updated policies through payers such as BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan, United HealthCare, and NGS Medicare. Neuronetics is the only TMS company in the industry with a dedicated health policy team that partners with both providers and payers to advocate for health policy changes.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a serious issue that affects 21 million adults in the United States, with 6.4 million people being underserved by antidepressant medication. NeuroStar TMS is a non-drug treatment that can help alleviate the burden of drug-resistant depression. For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.4 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

