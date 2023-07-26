NewMarket Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Results
- Second Quarter Net Income of $99.6 Million and Earnings Per Share of $10.36
- First Half Petroleum Additives Operating Profit of $264.2 Million
- 7% Increase in Dividend Declared During the Second Quarter
RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company’s operations for the second quarter and first half of 2023.
Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $99.6 million compared to net income of $66.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 earnings per share increased to $10.36, up from $6.54 per share in the same period last year. For the first half of 2023, net income was $197.2 million, or $20.45 per share, compared to net income of $125.8 million, or $12.28 per share, for the first half of 2022.
Petroleum additives sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $684.0 million, compared to $721.0 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower shipments, partially offset by increased selling prices. Petroleum additives operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $132.1 million, compared to $91.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in operating profit was mainly due to increased selling prices, partially offset by lower shipments and higher operating costs. Shipments were down 16.7% between quarterly periods, with decreases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments. All regions contributed to the decrease in lubricant additives shipments, while North America was the primary contributor to the decrease in fuel additives shipments.
Petroleum additives sales for the first half of both 2023 and 2022 were $1.4 billion. Petroleum additives operating profit for the first half of 2023 was $264.2 million, compared to $178.1 million for the first half of 2022. The increase in operating profit was a result of increased selling prices, partially offset by lower shipments and higher operating and raw material costs. Shipments decreased 16.1% when comparing the first half of 2023 to the same period in 2022, with decreases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments in all regions. Shipments have been lower than our expectations over the last few quarters, as we continue to see the effects of customer destocking and global economic weakness.
The petroleum additives operating margin for the rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2023 was 16.8%, which is back within our historical range and reflects the benefits of our focus on cost control and margin recovery. However, we are still challenged by higher operating costs due to the ongoing inflationary environment. Cost control and margin management remain high priorities for us.
We generated solid cash flows in the first half of 2023 and continue to operate with low leverage. Our working capital improved by $52.5 million, we paid dividends of $41.9 million, which included a 7% increase to our quarterly dividend rate, and we repurchased 119,075 shares of our common stock for $42.9 million (of which $14.4 million was spent in the second quarter of 2023). Our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio decreased to 1.4 as of June 30, 2023, a significant improvement over the December 31, 2022 ratio of 2.0.
We continue to make decisions to promote long-term value for our shareholders and customers, and we remain focused on our long-term objectives. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business – a long-term view, safety-first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and world-class supply chain capability – will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders.
Sincerely,
Thomas E. Gottwald
The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions.
The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt to EBITDA, as well as the related calculations in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. Net Debt to EBITDA is defined as Net Debt divided by EBITDA for the rolling four quarters ended as of the specified date. The Company believes that even though these items are not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these additional measures enhance understanding of the Company’s performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that these items should not be considered an alternative to our results determined under GAAP.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.
|
NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum additives
|
|
$
|
683,969
|
|
|
$
|
721,021
|
|
|
$
|
1,383,960
|
|
|
$
|
1,381,325
|
|
All other
|
|
|
1,161
|
|
|
|
2,618
|
|
|
|
3,959
|
|
|
|
4,866
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
685,130
|
|
|
$
|
723,639
|
|
|
$
|
1,387,919
|
|
|
$
|
1,386,191
|
|
Segment operating profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum additives
|
|
$
|
132,138
|
|
|
$
|
91,185
|
|
|
$
|
264,206
|
|
|
$
|
178,107
|
|
All other
|
|
|
(1,022
|
)
|
|
|
(262
|
)
|
|
|
(1,997
|
)
|
|
|
(164
|
)
|
Segment operating profit
|
|
|
131,116
|
|
|
|
90,923
|
|
|
|
262,209
|
|
|
|
177,943
|
|
Corporate unallocated expense
|
|
|
(6,810
|
)
|
|
|
(7,332
|
)
|
|
|
(13,301
|
)
|
|
|
(11,222
|
)
|
Interest and financing expenses
|
|
|
(10,255
|
)
|
|
|
(7,084
|
)
|
|
|
(21,028
|
)
|
|
|
(16,490
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
(7,545
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
10,659
|
|
|
|
9,101
|
|
|
|
21,978
|
|
|
|
16,429
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
$
|
124,710
|
|
|
$
|
85,608
|
|
|
$
|
249,858
|
|
|
$
|
159,115
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
99,624
|
|
|
$
|
66,472
|
|
|
$
|
197,207
|
|
|
$
|
125,790
|
|
Earnings per share – basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
10.36
|
|
|
$
|
6.54
|
|
|
$
|
20.45
|
|
|
$
|
12.28
|
|
NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
685,130
|
|
$
|
723,639
|
|
$
|
1,387,919
|
|
$
|
1,386,191
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
489,492
|
|
|
566,163
|
|
|
994,237
|
|
|
1,073,552
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
195,638
|
|
|
157,476
|
|
|
393,682
|
|
|
312,639
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
|
37,438
|
|
|
38,489
|
|
|
77,285
|
|
|
74,111
|
Research, development, and testing expenses
|
|
|
33,958
|
|
|
35,396
|
|
|
67,114
|
|
|
71,647
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
124,242
|
|
|
83,591
|
|
|
249,283
|
|
|
166,881
|
Interest and financing expenses, net
|
|
|
10,255
|
|
|
7,084
|
|
|
21,028
|
|
|
16,490
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
7,545
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
10,723
|
|
|
9,101
|
|
|
21,603
|
|
|
16,269
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
124,710
|
|
|
85,608
|
|
|
249,858
|
|
|
159,115
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
25,086
|
|
|
19,136
|
|
|
52,651
|
|
|
33,325
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
99,624
|
|
$
|
66,472
|
|
$
|
197,207
|
|
$
|
125,790
|
Earnings per share – basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
10.36
|
|
$
|
6.54
|
|
$
|
20.45
|
|
$
|
12.28
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
2.25
|
|
$
|
2.10
|
|
$
|
4.35
|
|
$
|
4.20
|
NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
130,923
|
|
|
$
|
68,712
|
|
Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
436,250
|
|
|
|
453,692
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
537,380
|
|
|
|
631,383
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
35,550
|
|
|
|
38,338
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,140,103
|
|
|
|
1,192,125
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
655,864
|
|
|
|
659,998
|
|
Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill
|
|
|
125,424
|
|
|
|
126,069
|
|
Prepaid pension cost
|
|
|
318,765
|
|
|
|
302,584
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
62,381
|
|
|
|
62,417
|
|
Deferred charges and other assets
|
|
|
63,607
|
|
|
|
63,625
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,366,144
|
|
|
$
|
2,406,818
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
222,969
|
|
|
$
|
273,289
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
72,923
|
|
|
|
89,508
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
18,898
|
|
|
|
17,850
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
8,522
|
|
|
|
16,109
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
14,525
|
|
|
|
15,569
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
11,201
|
|
|
|
11,562
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
349,038
|
|
|
|
423,887
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
916,179
|
|
|
|
1,003,737
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent
|
|
|
47,715
|
|
|
|
46,968
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
160,472
|
|
|
|
169,819
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,473,404
|
|
|
|
1,644,411
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value; issued and outstanding shares – 9,589,239 at June 30, 2023 and 9,702,147 at December 31, 2022)
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(54,757
|
)
|
|
|
(71,995
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
947,497
|
|
|
|
834,402
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
892,740
|
|
|
|
762,407
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
2,366,144
|
|
|
$
|
2,406,818
|
|
NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
197,207
|
|
|
$
|
125,790
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
40,558
|
|
|
|
41,670
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
7,545
|
|
Loss on marketable securities
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2,977
|
|
Cash pension and postretirement contributions
|
|
|
(5,020
|
)
|
|
|
(4,863
|
)
|
Working capital changes
|
|
|
52,494
|
|
|
|
(114,665
|
)
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
|
|
(11,301
|
)
|
|
|
(21,036
|
)
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
(787
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
372,846
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(26,006
|
)
|
|
|
(27,807
|
)
|
Redemption of 4.10% senior notes
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
(350,000
|
)
|
Cash costs of 4.10% senior notes redemption
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
(7,099
|
)
|
Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
|
|
(88,000
|
)
|
|
|
121,000
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
(42,864
|
)
|
|
|
(90,782
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(41,879
|
)
|
|
|
(42,860
|
)
|
All other
|
|
|
(12,978
|
)
|
|
|
(15,742
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
62,211
|
|
|
$
|
(3,813
|
)
|
NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
99,624
|
|
$
|
66,472
|
|
$
|
197,207
|
|
$
|
125,790
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and financing expenses, net
|
|
|
10,255
|
|
|
7,084
|
|
|
21,028
|
|
|
16,490
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
25,086
|
|
|
19,136
|
|
|
52,651
|
|
|
33,325
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
19,897
|
|
|
20,251
|
|
|
39,863
|
|
|
40,855
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
154,862
|
|
$
|
112,943
|
|
$
|
310,749
|
|
$
|
216,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Long-term debt, including current maturities
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
916,179
|
|
$
|
1,003,737
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130,923
|
|
|
68,712
|
Net Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
785,256
|
|
$
|
935,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolling Four Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
350,955
|
|
$
|
279,538
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and financing expenses, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,740
|
|
|
35,202
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87,522
|
|
|
68,196
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79,783
|
|
|
80,775
|
EBITDA-Rolling Four Quarters
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
558,000
|
|
$
|
463,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
2.0
