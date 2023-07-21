NPTC, the Leading Association for Private Fleet Operators, Honors Pioneer VP Raymond Byrd

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raymond Byrd, vice president of transportation and distribution for Pioneer Landscape Centers, earned national recognition from the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) when the association gave Byrd its Excellence in Membership Award.





NPTC is the only nationwide organization focused on representing private fleet operators, and this award salutes an association member whose personal leadership has positively impacted the growth and retention of NPTC’s membership.

Along with being an active member of NPTC, Byrd serves on the organization’s board of directors. “Anyone who wants to excel at his or her job and move up in transportation can benefit from this organization,” he said.

Byrd added that he’s a firm believer in the value of the NPTC certification program, which puts people through several days of training that covers all the major aspects of running a private fleet: finance, human resources, safety, equipment, maintenance and operations.

Byrd himself has earned this certification, and he supports his Pioneer direct report employees who want to do the same. “It makes a transportation leader well-rounded and ready to answer those tough questions that get tossed out in management meetings,” he said. “Private fleets generally save a company’s money over third-party outsourcing. Knowing how to run the fleet effectively helps the organization with cost containment and better performance. It also helps transportation professionals advance their careers.”

Byrd’s commitment to professionalism in transportation and fleet management also earned him a seat on the Colorado Motor Carrier Association’s board of directors. In addition, he is a member of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Freight Advisory Council, as well as a member of the finance committee for the town of Firestone, Colorado.

“You can see Ray Byrd’s dedication to excellence in the transportation industry in the innovative leadership with which he steers Pioneer’s distribution team,” said Pioneer’s president Kevin Guzior. “We’re proud of Ray for earning this honor, and our company profits from his knowledge every day.”

About Pioneer

Established in 1968, Pioneer is a leading distributor of landscaping and hardscaping materials in the western United States. With production facilities in Colorado and Arizona, Pioneer operates 34 retail distribution centers and a fleet of over 250 trucks, making Pioneer uniquely positioned to serve commercial, wholesale and residential customers.

