Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal Technology Proven in Rigorous Third-Party Testing at MISI’s DreamPort Facility

100% key capture rate and successful ransomware decryption highlights Nubeva’s significant achievement in ransomware defense capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA), a cybersecurity company specializing in decryption, is pleased to announce the successful results of a month-long rigorous third-party evaluation for its Ransomware Reversal technology conducted by MISI.

MISI is a cybersecurity nonprofit fueling the people and technology needed to solve critical cybersecurity challenges. Through initiatives such as third-party testing, MISI validates proof of concept innovation and helps connect U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and the U.S. government to the innovative products and solutions needed to advance the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities.

During the evaluation, the Nubeva Ransomware Reversal (NuRR) technology achieved a 100% success rate, passing all seventeen prescribed tests without any failures. It demonstrated a 100% key capture rate from a diverse range of specific high-profile ransomware strains tested against, including Lockbit, Ragnar Locker, and BlackBasta. In addition, security assessments found no observed vulnerabilities or unnecessary network ports opened.

“We were deeply honored to have our Ransomware Reversal technology evaluated by cybersecurity experts at MISI. MISI’s sterling reputation adds substantial credibility to the test outcomes,” said Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product at Nubeva. “Our technology performed exceedingly well under the stringent evaluation, including a 100% ransomware key capture rate. With keys in hand, organizations can feel confident in their ability to recover effectively.”

From the report: “MISI is excited about this product and believes it shows real promise. Decryption is arguably one of the fastest and lowest data-loss means to recover data from a ransomware attack and, as such, represents a new potential layer of defense. Given these testing results and the simplicity of the NuRR decryption solution, we feel NuRR represents a very real potential safety-net for organizations to consider.”

Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal provides a robust protection system that decrypts data encrypted during a ransomware attack. This innovative solution enables fast and easy recovery from such attacks, eliminating the need to pay ransoms. Ensuring rapid and reliable data restoration helps organizations minimize operational disruptions, data loss, and the associated financial and other losses. This patented technology introduces a new level of business resilience against the rising ransomware threat.

Nubeva is committed to empowering enterprises in their fight against ransomware. To review the full summary of results, please visit https://info.nubeva.com/misi-results. The complete product assessment by MISI is available to enterprise customers and prospects under a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Interested parties can request the report by emailing [email protected].

About MISI’s Third-Party Testing

As the tester, MISI understands there is no silver bullet for defense against any cybersecurity threat, let alone ransomware. MISI also understands that no solution in this problem space will be able to achieve true universal decryption, and although this technology (NuRR) will not prevent ransomware infection, it shows promise and potential for decryption of multiple strains. While MISI recommends continued testing, this report and test plan provide evidence that NuRR is a credible solution for ransomware infection recovery for the specific strains tested and provides strong evidence of key capture for every sample tested. MISI hopes to have the opportunity to test additional ransomware reversal scenarios with Nubeva in the future.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again. Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers.

About MISI

MISI is a cybersecurity nonprofit fueling the people and technology needed to solve critical cybersecurity challenges. MISI’s three pillars of focus include: small business and academic engagement, STEM and workforce development, and proof of concept innovation. Through collaboration with small businesses, academic researchers, and non-traditional members of the cybersecurity community, MISI serves as an intermediary and helps connect U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and the U.S. government to the innovative products and solutions needed to advance the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities.

MISI operates programs out of MISI facilities, including two nationally acclaimed Cyber Mission Accelerators with over 100,000 square feet of space: DreamPort and MindScape. DreamPort was created in partnership with US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) as a non-government-owned or operated independent facility to provide cyber national mission forces and partners with continuous innovation in cyber capabilities.

Visit https://misi.tech/ to learn more.

