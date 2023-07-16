Nukem Loans (“$NUKEM”) to Deploy a Lending Market for Blue (BLUE) Coin

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol specifically designed for MEME coins, is preparing to deploy a Lending Market for Blue coin.

Blue coin is derived from the well-known crypto trader “Profit Blue,” who gained popularity in the crypto space for their bearish stance on Bitcoin, predicting it to fall as low as $10k. With 4,260 holders on the BNB smart chain, Blue currently has a market cap of $0.65 million, along with $0.79 million liquidity on PancakeSwap, resulting in a liquidity to market capitalization ratio of 1,215.

DeFiKash, the founder of Nukem Loans, expressed confidence in Blue’s potential to utilize all the features offered by Nukem Loans to expand their project. “With 4,260 token holders and $0.65 million collateral value, borrowers will be competing for $0.39 million worth of loans, while lenders can expect very lucrative yields and potential growth in the addressable market for Blue,” stated DeFiKash.

“Blue is one of those exciting new meme projects that offers something different from the standard doge narrative and does not apply any transactional taxes to each buy, sell, or transfer. We are confident that the FREE HYPE, FREE MARKETING, and FREE UTILITY that Nukem Loans offers to any project with a significant market presence on our platform will add enormous value and utility to Blue coin and its community,” explained community manager Coinsigliere.

“Nukem Loans gives token holders a reason to HODL Blue coin and refrain from selling by allowing them to take loans against their collateral value when needed. The leverage function brings more volume and volatility to token trading, giving more upside potential to the price action. Users can hedge their risk, trade volatility, or earn passive income by using Nukem Loans. This level of utility attracts more token holders and leads to market cap growth,” added Coinsigliere.

Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol designed specifically for high-risk meme projects with deep liquidity and large communities. After 18 months of dedicated work and over 50 iterations, Nukem Loans has perfected their smart contracts to revolutionize the industry and empower projects with strong communities but limited utility.

