Nukem Loans (“$NUKEM”) to Deploy a Lending Market for Floki (FLOKI) Coin

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol specifically designed for MEME coins, is set to deploy a Lending Market for Floki coin.

Floki offers an innovative ecosystem that includes a 3D NFT Metaverse, DeFi utilities, a crypto education platform, NFTs, a merchandise store, and more. With 400,300 holders on the BNB smart chain, Floki currently boasts a market cap of $255 million, with $4.5 million liquidity on PancakeSwap, resulting in a liquidity to market cap ratio of 0.0176.

DeFiKash, the founder of Nukem Loans, stated, “Floki has great potential for a highly successful lending market on Nukem Loans, with 470,000 token holders and $255 million collateral value competing for $2.15 million worth of loans. Lenders in Floki-related markets can expect lucrative yields and potential growth in the addressable market for Floki. Demand for loans will remain high as long as the liquidity to market cap ratio remains low.”

Floki coin holders experience a 0.3% loss of their holdings with each transfer of the token. “Nukem Loans brings FREE HYPE, FREE MARKETING, and FREE UTILITY to Floki coin holders. Although the transactional tax of 0.3% is one of the smallest in the industry, it will undoubtedly impact the profitability for both lenders and borrowers in Floki markets deployed on our platform. We believe that the developers of Floki coin should whitelist our vaults so that potential lenders and borrowers can fully experience the value and utility we provide to their asset and community,” explained community manager Coinsigliere.

“Nukem Loans gives token holders a reason to HODL Floki coin and not sell by allowing them to take a loan against their collateral value when needed. The leverage function brings more volume and volatility to token trading, which, in turn, increases transactional taxes that benefit the community. The community can hedge their risk, trade volatility, or earn passive income by using Nukem Loans. This level of utility attracts more token holders and leads to market cap growth,” added Coinsigliere.

About Nukem Loans

Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol designed specifically for high-risk meme projects with deep liquidity and large communities. After 18 months of dedicated work and over 50 iterations, Nukem Loans has perfected their smart contracts to revolutionize the industry and empower projects with strong communities but limited utility.

Media Enquiries

Mr S. Khan

[email protected]