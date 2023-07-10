OOOOO Announces the Resignation of Director

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 10, 2023) – OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (TSXV: OOOO) (OTCQB: OOOOF) (“OOOOO” or the “Company“) today announced that Ms. Joanne Yan has resigned as a Director of the Company effective July 7, 2023, and Ms. Yan continues to support the Company as an advisor. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Ms. Yan for her contributions as a Director to the Company during the past three years.

Founded by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang, OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based content directly to consumers through live, interactive shoppable videos.

