OPTIZMO™ CEO Khris Thayer Offers Company Insights in Comprehensive Interview with Website Planet

The interview highlights the company’s evolution as well as a glimpse into what the future holds for it in an evolving digital marketing industry

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPTIZMO is the industry leader in email suppression list management, email compliance, and data security. As the only truly independent suppression list management system, OPTIZMO is dedicated to delivering robust email compliance solutions without any potential conflicts of interest.

In the interview, Thayer shared insights on OPTIZMO’s inception, its unique market position, and the evolution of email compliance and digital marketing. Most notably, he discussed why clients from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses trust OPTIZMO to meet their suppression list management needs.

Since its founding in 2009, the company has earned acclaim for its technology services and dedication to clients’ success. While initially, the company faced the challenge of entering a competitive market, Thayer and his team demonstrated that OPTIZMO’s combination of a leading-edge technology platform and unparalleled customer support set the company apart from its competitors. Since inception, OPTIZMO has shown consistent growth every year, driven by its unwavering dedication to customer support and success.

When asked about OPTIZMO’s clients, Thayer highlighted that the company’s services cater to a wide spectrum of businesses – from Fortune 500 companies to SMBs and startups. The common challenge OPTIZMO solves is enabling its clients to effectively collect, store, and distribute opt-out requests and other suppression files required for legal compliance and other marketing purposes.

“We anticipate building a long-lasting partnership with every new client as we become their go-to resource for all their compliance needs,“ said Thayer. He emphasized further that the combination of innovative technology and exceptional customer service sets OPTIZMO apart from its competitors.

Reflecting on the company’s growth and success over the years, Thayer underscores the importance of an experienced, dedicated, and client-focused team, coupled with powerful and user-friendly software.

Regarding future industry challenges and opportunities, Thayer pointed out the evolving digital marketing industry, especially the transformative effect of AI. Thayer discussed how OPTIZMO would continue to support its clients and help them navigate these changes, solidifying OPTIZMO’s role as a vital partner for businesses in the ever-changing digital industry.

This comprehensive interview provides an insightful glance into OPTIZMO’s business journey and its unwavering commitment to delivering innovative email compliance and data management solutions. To read the full interview, visit Website Planet here .

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Antonio Jones

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Tom Wozniak

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]