STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CHANGES BOARD / MANAGEMENT / AUDITORS

7 July 2023 at 14.30 EEST



Orion Corporation: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 30 April 2024

Jari Karlson, the Chief Financial Officer of the Orion Group and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group has announced that he will step down from his position at Orion as of 30 April 2024 and that he will retire. He has worked in his current position since 2002.

Orion has started the recruiting process of the successor of Jari Karlson. Karlson will continue in his current position and as a member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group until 30 April 2024.

