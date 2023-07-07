Orion Corporation: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 30 April 2024

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CHANGES BOARD / MANAGEMENT / AUDITORS
7 July 2023 at 14.30 EEST
        
Orion Corporation: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 30 April 2024

Jari Karlson, the Chief Financial Officer of the Orion Group and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group has announced that he will step down from his position at Orion as of 30 April 2024 and that he will retire. He has worked in his current position since 2002.

Orion has started the recruiting process of the successor of Jari Karlson. Karlson will continue in his current position and as a member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group until 30 April 2024.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO

    Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

 

                                                
Contact person:
Liisa Hurme, President and CEO
tel. +358 10 426 2874 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 

