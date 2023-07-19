Oxford Finance Announces the Closing of a $42 Million Credit Facility with Amino Health

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oxford Finance LLC (“Oxford”), a leading specialty finance firm providing senior debt to healthcare and life sciences companies worldwide, is pleased to announce it recently provided a $42 million senior debt facility to Amino Health (“Amino”), a rapidly growing digital health company.





The senior debt facility will enable Amino to accelerate its growth plans, enhance its technology infrastructure, and expand its market reach. This injection of capital will also allow Amino to further strengthen its team and continue to attract top talent in the industry.

Amino, founded in 2013 by CEO David Vivero, has quickly emerged as a trailblazer in the digital health navigation space, revolutionizing the way people navigate the complex healthcare landscape. Amino’s platform harnesses data and award-winning design to intuitively guide members through their unique plan designs to high-quality, cost-effective providers and benefits for their specific care needs.

“We are delighted to support Amino in its mission to transform the healthcare navigation experience,” said Rohit Gandhi, senior director at Oxford. “Amino has demonstrated remarkable innovation and disruption in the digital health space, and we believe their platform has the potential to revolutionize the way individuals access and navigate healthcare services. This investment reflects our confidence in Amino’s leadership, vision, and ability to make a significant impact in the industry.”

“The investment from Oxford is a testament to the tremendous progress Amino has made and the potential we hold,” said David Vivero, chief executive officer at Amino. “We are grateful for Oxford’s support as we continue to build upon our mission of empowering individuals to make better healthcare decisions. With Oxford’s financial backing and expertise in the healthcare sector, we are well-positioned to drive even greater innovation and bring our platform to a broader audience.”

Partnering with health plans, third-party administrators, benefits administrators and concierge care vendors, Amino connects members to high-value providers and facilities at three times the rate of the baseline population, driving cost savings, increased member satisfaction, and improved health outcomes. As healthcare costs continue to rise, employers and their partners in the healthcare ecosystem are experimenting with a wide array of new benefits designs and pricing strategies like carve-outs, direct contracting, reference-based pricing, and more to contain costs. Each has immense potential, but only if plan members are empowered to navigate and leverage them. Amino’s configurable platform is uniquely positioned to support these models.

William Blair acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Amino Health in connection with its investment from Oxford Finance LLC.

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance LLC is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to over 700 companies, allowing borrowers to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. Since 2002, Oxford has originated more than $11 billion in loans. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with additional offices serving the greater San Diego, San Francisco, Boston and New York City metropolitan areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com.

About Amino Health

Amino Health, the leading data-driven healthcare guidance platform, connects people with high-quality, cost-effective providers and benefits programs across the healthcare ecosystem. With more than 26B healthcare claims used to inform our actionable healthcare recommendations, Amino Health reduces wasteful claims spending, streamlines care routing, increases care quality, and improves care outcomes for plan sponsors and members. To learn more, visit amino.com.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

