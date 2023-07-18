Oxford Finance’s Healthcare Leveraged Lending Group Provides 2023 Mid-Year Update

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oxford Finance LLC (“Oxford”), a leading specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide, is pleased to announce that its Healthcare Leveraged Lending Group closed a strong first half of 2023, providing approximately $1 billion of commitments across 13 new platform investments and supporting multiple follow-on investments by portfolio companies.





Select transactions completed in H1-2023 include:

June 2023: Oxford acted as the administrative agent in the funding of a senior credit facility to finance the buyout of a specialty third-party administrator of medical insurance products by a middle market private equity sponsor.

May 2023: Oxford acted as the administrative agent in the funding of a senior credit facility to finance the majority recapitalization of a leading outsourced electronics-focused design, engineering, and product manufacturer to the medical device and life sciences industries by EW Healthcare Partners.

March 2023: Oxford acted as the administrative agent in the funding of a senior credit facility to support the launch of a therapeutically-driven clinical site network by BPOC and form a strategic partnership with an experienced research site in the Northeast US.

February 2023: Oxford acted as the administrative agent in the funding of a senior credit facility to finance the recapitalization of a leading provider of medical communications solutions to global life sciences companies by NMS Capital.

February 2023: Oxford acted as the administrative agent in the funding of a senior credit facility for the acquisition of a leading provider of high-quality consumables, parts, equipment and maintenance and repair services to anatomic pathology & histology labs by Water Street Healthcare Partners.

February 2023: Oxford acted as the administrative agent in the funding of a senior credit facility for the acquisition of a healthcare digital marketing company providing proprietary technology-enabled solutions by Amulet Capital Partners.

January 2023: Oxford acted as the administrative agent in the funding of a senior credit facility to finance an add-on acquisition by a Mountaingate Capital-backed provider of disposable medical devices and wound care products.

January 2023: Oxford acted as the administrative agent in the funding of a senior credit facility to finance a significant partnership with a gastroenterology business by a multi-specialty physician services platform in the Western US backed by Triton Pacific Capital Partners.

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance LLC is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to over 700 companies, allowing borrowers to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. Since 2002, Oxford has originated more than $11 billion in loans. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with additional offices serving the greater San Diego, San Francisco, Boston and New York City metropolitan areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com.

Contacts

Amanda Stern



Oxford Finance LLC



703-519-4900 Tel



[email protected]