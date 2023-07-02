Pediatric Dentist an Orthodontist Marketing Services Expanded By My Tooth Media

My Tooth Media has expanded their digital market services, now offering better services for dental practices who seek to gain local and national media exposure as a way to attract new patients and grow their businesses.

Marina Del Rey, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2023) – Newly revised to include marketing solutions for pediatric dentists and orthodontists, the services from My Tooth Media aim to boost visibility for practices through the creation and distribution of multimedia content and branded news features.

Pediatric Dentist & Orthodontist Marketing Services Expanded By My Tooth Media



For pediatric dentists and orthodontists who seek to grow their practices, the company’s marketing solutions provide a pathway to get more media exposure through dynamic content, such as blogs, videos, and infographics, thereby reaching more prospective patients through a variety of media platforms.

A recent article published in the Journal of Mobile Information Systems shows that multimedia information, particularly video content, has a strong effect on consumer trust levels, explains the company. The study found that most prospective clients respond strongly to video marketing in terms of understanding information and relating emotionally to the service offered. Through video content and other tools, the multimedia marketing services from MTM help clients contact a broader audience and establish trust with potential patients. Founder, Damien Gallow, says, “We help you reach your best patients by crafting meaningful hyper-local ads and media coverage.”

The agency’s content marketing services are made possible through its connections with a wide range of digital platforms, with client practices receiving predictable coverage on a wide range of digital outlets.

Clients work with MTM to create a high-end, multimedia marketing plan that includes the publication of multiple content pieces over a set time frame.

Although exposure occurs at both local and national levels, the focus of the multimedia marketing packages is on the distribution of compelling, hyper-local content, meaning that a dental practice is more likely to be featured at the top of search results when patients look for dental services in a specific geographical area.

The agency will continue to expand its services to meet the marketing and branding needs of clients in the dental and health care industries.

