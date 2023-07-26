Philips Named to the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the company earned a spot on Forbes’ 2023 “America’s Best Employers for Women” list. This is the third time that Philips has appeared in the ranking that includes only 400 organizations across the country, and it has climbed more than 250 positions compared to its placement on last year’s list. Philips is also one of the top three companies in the Health Care Equipment & Services category.





Philips fosters a workplace where every voice is heard and every perspective is valued. The company has made efforts to improve women’s work experience through its EmpowHER Circles Mentoring Program, which pairs senior leaders with women to develop their career paths through mentoring and peer coaching. To date, the program has served over 500 participants with help from 179 leaders. In addition, the Philips Women Lead employee resource group, which continues its momentum, focuses on empowering women across Philips in their personal and professional growth.

“We are proud of the culture we have created at Philips, adopting practices to enrich the experiences of our employees,” said Sonam Lalwani, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Well-being, Philips North America. “This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our entire organization to empower women across Philips with initiatives around mentorship and sponsorship, health and well-being, and inclusion and belonging.”

Forbes identified the Best Employers for Women through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women. The evaluation was based on criteria that included direct recommendations on general work topics like wage and workplace conditions, and on topics specifically relevant to women, such as parental leave and family support policies, discrimination, and pay equity. Forbes also considered the recommendations of women participants for companies they did not work for but saw as standing out positively or negatively in the industry. Lastly, Forbes indexed publicly available information about the share of women in executive and management positions.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 71,500 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Contacts

Avi Dines



Philips North America



[email protected]

1-781-690-3814