PlayMining Collaborates with TV Tokyo on AI VTubers, Rita Technology on RC Robots, DM2C Studio on Next-Gen NFT Card Game

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), a Singapore-based Web3 game developer and operator of the PlayMining GameFi platform, has announced three separate new joint development projects with three Japanese companies. DEA will collaborate with TV Tokyo to create NFT-based AI virtual idols, with Rita Technology to make a video game that integrates physical remote-controlled robots, and with DM2C Studio to develop a new NFT trading card game. The first two projects will join PlayMining’s Play-and-Earn (P&E) DEAPcoin ( $DEP ) token economy, while the third project will launch on the Oasys layer 2 blockchain.

“DEA is highly focused on rapidly growing the GameFi industry with our own in-house projects as well as new content we co-develop with our partners,” said DEA co-founder and co-CEO Kozo Yamada . “We are especially on the lookout for new collaboration opportunities that will help us pursue our vision of solving social problems with GameFi.”

Develop an AI VTuber’s Personality Powered by GPT-4 and NFTs

Last October, DEA formed a strategic business alliance with TV Tokyo Corporation, operator of the major Japanese television station TV Tokyo. The two companies are now ready to unveil the new intellectual properties (IPs) they are co-developing together in a project called “Ishi to Hoshi -Stone Stars-”.

By marrying NFT technology with the latest in GPT-4 artificial intelligence, DEA and TV Tokyo are releasing seven AI VTubers linked to “Producer NFTs”. Holders of Producer NFTs will be able to shape the associated AI VTuber’s personality and profile via a dedicated ChatGPT platform, so that the AI stars are “raised by everyone”. The VTubers will be featured on broadcast television programs and the Producer NFTs can also be used as items in the JobTribes P&E game on PlayMining.

NFT pre-sales will begin this month. The service will launch this summer, with the goal of expanding globally.

Remotely Control a Physical Waste-Sorting Robot for Fun

DEA has partnered with Rita Technology, a company specialized in the digital transformation of waste management through cutting-edge IT and robotics. Together, they will co-develop a social impact video game that lets players remotely control real waste-sorting robots installed in actual waste processing facilities. Players will also be rewarded with DEAPcoin through play.

“Waste sorting is an extremely important task for the promotion of recycling. However, the waste management industry is facing a labor shortage due to the perception of it being a strenuous and dirty job,” said Rita Technology CEO Koyo Ueno. “I believe that being able to perform sorting tasks while playing a game can change the image of the waste management industry and help solve the labor shortage by allowing players from around the world to engage in work remotely.”

Choose Your Card Battle Strategy in -KAMIYAGURA-

DEA is teaming up with DM2C Studio to co-develop -KAMIYAGURA-, a fully realized next-generation NFT trading card game. The game will feature captivating strategic card battles set in a fantasy world where gods dwell in a vast wilderness. Players will be able to earn cryptocurrencies (TBD) in-game by placing in ranking events.

-KAMIYAGURA- will launch on DM2C Studio’s own platform, “DM2C Verse” (tentative title), on the game-specialized Oasys blockchain. DEA is an established partner of Oasys, and is dedicated to expanding the GameFi industry through shared development, marketing and operational support.

Partnering with Third Parties to Build out the PlayMining Platform

While DEA makes many of their own games for their PlayMining GameFi platform, they also partner with other game development companies to release original third-party titles. The PlayMining platform is set up in such a way that game studios can easily develop blockchain games without any previous Web3 knowledge or expertise. DEA also actively collaborates with partner companies to ensure their game titles are of high quality.

“Third-party companies that launch games on PlayMining are granted access to our DEAPcoin token economy, PlayMining NFT marketplaces and the 2.7 million users on our platform. This makes it possible to release P&E games with minimal cost and effort, and monetize new IPs as soon as they launch,” Yamada said.

The PlayMining GameFi platform currently features a catalog of six P&E games, including Job Tribes , Cookin’ Burger , Menya Dragon Ramen , Graffiti Racer , Lucky Farmer and Lost Archive + . A seventh game, SOUL Fusers , is launching this summer with four collaborative tie-in projects . The platform also has a metaverse project called the Kamui Fujiwara Verse . A large number of new P&E games and other GameFi initiatives are in active development.

Companies interested in collaborating as third-party PlayMining game developers can contact DEA via the following form: https://forms.gle/dVD2zRDQTS8tk8bY6

About Digital Entertainment Asset

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Play to Earn (P2E) games, also referred to as Play and Earn (P&E) games. DEA operates the PlayMining gaming platform, NFT marketplace and Verse metaverse project, as well as DEAPcoin ($DEP), the first P&E token approved by the Financial Service Agency of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs — Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada — who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and displaying a deep understanding of game finance.

About PlayMining

PlayMining is a GameFi platform with a total of six P&E game titles. Everyone can easily participate and earn DEAPcoin ($DEP) cryptocurrency through games, regardless of their knowledge of Web3. The platform currently boasts approximately 2.7 million members worldwide, and continues to expand its content and user base based on the concept of “creating a social ecosystem that enables individuals to enjoy their lives while experiencing joy and fulfillment”.

About TV Tokyo Corporation

TV Tokyo Corporation has been in business since 1951, offering a variety of programming on the TV Tokyo television station. The company is a subsidiary of broadcasting holding company TV Tokyo Holdings Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Nikkei Inc. TV Tokyo is the flagship station of TX Network, specializing in anime.

About Rita Technology

Rita Technology offers numerous systems for the industrial waste processing industry, with the corporate philosophy of “developing products that use the latest technology to promote altruism.” They are a co-developer of “URANOS,” a waste-sorting robot equipped with the first domestically produced AI in Japan.

About DM2C Studio

DM2C Studio is a subsidiary of DMM.com, a comprehensive service site with over 39.14 million members (as of February 2022). Established in January 2023, DM2C Studio aims to build a platform that ensures the sustainability of its services, compliant with strict Japanese domestic laws, while providing a safe environment for users both domestically and globally.

About Oasys

Oasys is a blockchain project specializing in games with the concept of “Blockchain for Games.” The initial validators (chain operators) consist of 25 leading game companies and Web3 companies, including Bandai Namco Research Institute. The consensus algorithm adopts the environmentally friendly Proof of Stake (PoS) method. With its unique Oasys architecture, the project aims to provide a comfortable gaming environment by realizing transactions that have zero fees and fast processing times for blockchain game users.

