ProMIS Announces Completion of Continuance

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (NASDAQ: PMN) (“ProMIS” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its continuance (the “Continuance”) from the Canada Business Corporations Act into the Province of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) as of July 13, 2023. The Continuance was approved by the Corporation’s shareholders with a 97.7% majority via a special resolution at the Corporation’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2023. The shift will facilitate internal management functions, and is not envisioned to impact operations. The Company continues to operate with its headquarters in Toronto as well as its research laboratories, under the direction of Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Neil Cashman, in British Columbia and its US office in Cambridge, MA.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Continuance.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology corporation focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Corporation’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Corporation applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Corporation is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A. ProMIS is listed on the TSX under symbol PMN, and on the NASDAQ under the symbol PMN.

Neither the TSX nor Nasdaq has reviewed and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, ‎‎“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the ‎use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, ‎‎“is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and ‎phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be ‎achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or ‎circumstances contain forward-looking information. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking information regarding the Company’s plans and objectives with respect to the impact of the continuance on its business operations including anticipated benefits therefrom. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current ‎expectations, estimates and projections regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events ‎and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to ‎known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to fund its operations and continue as a going concern, its accumulated deficit and the expectation for continued losses and future financial results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the factors discussed throughout the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed annual information form available on www.SEDAR.com, in Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-1, filed March 17, 2023, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and subsequent quarterly reports. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

